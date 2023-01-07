January 7, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

There is also Italy represented by D-Orbit

Karen Hines January 7, 2023 1 min read

The year 2023 began for space with the launch of 114 satellites from 23 countriesincluding the two ion satellite carriers of the Italian D-Orbit orbit, A kind of matryoshka With dozens of other small satellites on board to be launched into orbit.

to bear the load, Starting at Cape Canaveral (Florida) was SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Which, having reached a record 61 in 2022, has been launched It aims to reach 100 in 2023.

It was to bring 114 satellites into orbit A rocket propelled by a first stage is on its fifteenth flightthe most widely used among these companies Elon Musk. Carrying a GPS navigation satellite, which debuted in June 2020, it returned to a vertical descent shortly after liftoff.

The 114 satellites were launched in separate moments, starting just over an hour after launch.

Among them is also ion satellite carriers, A satellite platform developed by the Italian company based in Vino Murnasco, province of Como, which has the dual role of acting as a “distributor” of small satellites and at the same time testing new technologies. SpaceX’s next launch is scheduled for Sunday, January 8thwith a group of 40 satellites from the OneWeb constellation for Internet communications.

See also  What is the origin of watermelon? Science reveals it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

How Many Steps Should You Take in a Day to Not Gain Weight: Science Says So

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alexithymia: An increasingly prevalent disease that dampens personality

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Cough and sputum alarm device | Medicines are rare: you can prepare this effective drink yourself

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Lottery Italy, here are 5 golden tickets. 5 million euro first prize in Bologna – Chronicle

January 7, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Fines, the decision of the municipalities to cancel them by January 31

January 7, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Leo in professional growth: your horoscope for today, Saturday, January 7

January 7, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

There is also Italy represented by D-Orbit

January 7, 2023 Karen Hines