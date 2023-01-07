Leo in professional growth: your horoscope for today, Saturday, January 7

Blackbeard’s Horoscope today, Saturday, January 7th

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

The Moon in Cancer robs you of your vitality and communication. You are taciturn, sensitive, prey to strange sensations. Watch out for purchases and delays. A monotonous Saturday. Look for entertainment opportunities to lift your spirits and satisfy your mind.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

The moon makes your intuition effective, both in the workplace and in the family. Dinner party or antique purchase. Business, activity and studies are preferred, especially for those who work in the telecommunications sector.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

You will take responsibility for some household issues that you often tend to delegate, and get the approval of your loved one. Good agreement with the partner and relative tranquility that cannot be disdained these days.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

hectic day! Misunderstandings between spouses, driving squabbles, potential heavy fines and lawsuits are prohibited due to outside circumstances. Be careful not to provoke criticism that might lead you to make rash gestures.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

For many of you, it is a period of professional and personal growth with excellent prospects for the future, but do not neglect your family in your professional life. Better organize the practical field, you will soon see the advantages. Enjoy the company of those dear to you.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

You have a lot of people around, but you are wisely selective. Share your projects only with those who have your unconditional trust. Competition at work keeps you very busy, but in racing, don’t lose sight of your emotions.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

You will not be in the best condition and mood, so you will be better off implementing defensive strategies with the specific intent of saving resources. Stop tiring walks and take a break to put some order in your head, heart and home.

the scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

The building is excellent with Moon in Cancer dictating the rules of the game. Chores done in record time, maximum feeling with your better half. A career gains prestige without much effort on your part. profitable links.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

If you want to decide independently, you have to accept the possibility of making mistakes. She makes the mistakes she grows up with. Certain bureaucratic and financial issues, division or inheritance issues require your attention.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

A little stress due to practical and economic problems. Some setbacks within the family can put you in a bad mood. In matters of business, contracts, and financial operations, let logic guide you: you will not go wrong.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

If there are some negative traces hiding within you, calmly prepare today to do a clean sweep of them. New experiences are waiting for you. Tired and a little distracted, you run the risk of not being able to complete your commitment on time.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Set aside projects, initiatives, and chores to devote yourself entirely to your loved ones. Supporting a loving environment will have a rejuvenating effect. Major expenses for home renovation. Headaches that keep you awake lessen

