October 27, 2022

Milan

There is also a Milan player

October 27, 2022

there Fifth day of the Champions LeagueLast night, he reviewed the victories, between the Italians, Inter and Napoli, and he threw some Important provisions.

On the last day, scheduled for next Wednesday, it was Milan will play San Siro Chances of passing the turn against Salzburg. to me RossoneriBy virtue of superiority over the Austrians, a Necktie To remove the pass for the round of 16.

Mathieu Gabbia is among the top 11 selected by UEFA

At the end of the Champions League day, it just passed, Top 11 From the fifth round chosen by the European Football Association.

Photo: Getty – Cage Milan

Both central defenders play in Serie A, where they were selected Leo Skerry Ostegaard Naples and Matthew Gabbia From Milan, they both scored.

Summit 11 for the fifth day of the Champions League

This is the Top 11 Chosen by UEFA for the fifth day of the Champions League:

Diogo Costa (Porto); Montell (Seville), Cage (Milan), Ostegaard (Naples), Robertson (Liverpool); Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Edwards (Sporting Lisbon); Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Taremi (Porto), Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain).

See also  "After Imola advanced, I hope to win"

