Napoli and Inter, official lineup: Zerbin surprise, something new for Inzaghi

Mirabelle Hunt January 22, 2024 2 min read

The Super Cup is within reach of everyone, in the presence of 25,000 spectators at the First Garden Stadium in Riyadh. the Naples In pursuit of the third victory in the competitionInter It will be the eighth and above all the fifth Simone Inzaghialready a record holder on the honor roll. Walter MazzarriOn the contrary, he wants to finish the tournament compared to 2012, when he saw it fade away in extra time in Beijing against Juventus. There are also 3 million euros up for grabs: whoever wins will get 8 and whoever loses will have to accept 5. Kick-off is at 8pm, referee Mr. Antonio Rapuano from Rimini. Below is the official lineup for the final.

Walter Mazzarri It follows popular wisdom almost entirely: You can't change the team that wins. In fact, the Italian coach has confirmed the starting lineup seen against Fiorentina, with one big exception: Zerbin, who scored a brace against the Viola, will replace Mario Rui. Simeone was preferred over Raspadori in the striker position, while Polish Zielinski is still out.

Simone Inzaghi He makes a change from the 3-0 scoreline against Lazio, which was dictated by Bastoni's less-than-ideal circumstances. Acerbe will take the 99ers' place with De Vrij as the sole midfielder. Darmian has confirmed his presence on the right flank, with Fratesi still on the bench behind Barella and Mkhitaryan.

Naples (3-4-2-1): Giulini; Di Lorenzo, Rehamani, Juan Jesus; Mazzocchi, Kagosti, Lobotka, Zerbin; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Simon. Coach: Mazzarri.
Inter (3-5-2): Samar; Bavard, de Vrij, Acerbe; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mitaryan, Demarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Alinatori: S. Inzaghi.

See also  Italy, led by Mazanti, beat Bulgaria in a friendly match

