January 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Research: Some asteroids could fly above Earth unnoticed, warns NASA

Research: Some asteroids could fly above Earth unnoticed, warns NASA

Karen Hines January 17, 2022 4 min read

https://it.sputniknews.com/20220116/guarda-in-alto-alcuni-asteroidi-possono-sorvolare-la-terra-inosservati-avverte-la-nasa-14639191.html

See also  We are in Canicula out of severe weather. Possible refreshments

https://it.sputniknews.com/20220111/asteroide-dal-diametro-di-oltre-un-chilometro-si-avvicina-alla-terra-serve-chiamare-bruce-willis-14582619.html

United States of America

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2022

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

the news

It

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/608/03/6080370_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3b95ffa1b0bb1a0253da763ccc0b5dce.jpg

Sputnik Italy

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

world, usa, nasa, astronomy, safety, asteroid, custom, society and curiosity

NASA is currently working on a mission set by the US Congress in 2005 to catalog and track the absolute majority of potentially dangerous near-Earth space objects – celestial bodies that can come within 45 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit.

Contrary to what you might see in the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look”, the United States and especially NASA are making great efforts to monitor objects in space that could endanger Earth. Thus, when an asteroid 100 meters high, called 2019 OK, stunned astronomers just 24 hours before it crossed 70,000 km of Earth (for comparison, the Moon orbits the planet at a distance of 384,400 km) in 2019. They hurried to try to understand how it could surprise them .

A group of NASA-funded scientists has finally determined that the Earth observation system, made up of dozens of computerized telescopes, has a “blind spot” in the eastern part of the night sky, according to their research published in the scientific journal. Icarus.

Due to the characteristics of the Earth’s elliptical orbit around the Sun and the rotation of the planet to the east, some space objects may appear stationary when viewed through a telescope. Normally, NEOs appear as a westward drift in the sky, but about half of them approach the planet “from the east” and can fall into this blind spot unnoticed for an extended period of time.

See also  What is the best day to watch a stargazing?

The computerized telescope system ignores “fixed objects” so that supernovae cannot confuse them. However, this emergency also allowed the object identified by the acronym OK 2019 to remain unnoticed rather than being detected a month before it passed close to Earth. This means that this particular part of the sky will need to be closely monitored, the researchers said.

The team of NASA-supported scientists concluded in their paper that “surveys should be especially cautious when detecting skies in this direction and aggressively tracking” new slow-moving objects.

They also expect to upgrade the telescope system to avoid the impact of some of these space objects appearing static.

The US Congress instructed NASA to monitor 90% of NEOs measuring 140 meters or more in 2005. To date, nearly 40% of these objects have been cataloged.

Washington has also allocated funds to various planetary defense programs over the years. one of those, Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART), studies ways to keep dangerous objects off the planet by colliding with a spacecraft.

An asteroid with a diameter of more than a kilometer is approaching Earth: do you need to call Bruce Willis?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Winter 2022, the NAO index is MAD, the trend for January and February is crazy »ILMETEO.it

January 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Robotic surgery for urology and three specialists at the hospital

January 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA: Kepler found Neptune-sized exons in outer space

January 16, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

What is Pope Francis’ “number one” enemy?

January 17, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Isolation without buffer for vaccinated persons. Asymptomatic positives are excluded from patients admitted to the hospital

January 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

100€ Bonus: Find out who it is

January 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Mirjana Trevisan as a mother does not deserve it | Bago Freezes: “My Son is Crying”

January 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese