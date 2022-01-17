https://it.sputniknews.com/20220116/guarda-in-alto-alcuni-asteroidi-possono-sorvolare-la-terra-inosservati-avverte-la-nasa-14639191.html

Research: Some asteroids could fly above Earth unnoticed, warns NASA

Research: Some asteroids could fly above Earth unnoticed, warns NASA

NASA is currently working on a mission set by the US Congress in 2005 to catalog and track the absolute majority of … 16.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

2022-01-16T21: 42 + 0100

2022-01-16T21: 42 + 0100

2022-01-16T21: 42 + 0100

Globalism

United States of America

NASA

astronomy

safety

asteroid

Habits, Society and Curiosity

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/608/03/6080370_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1f7da9c32376ccc568875d461e9f47.jpg

Contrary to what you might see in the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look”, the United States and especially NASA are making great efforts to monitor objects in space that could endanger Earth. And so, when an asteroid 100 meters high, called 2019 OK, stunned astronomers just 24 hours before it crossed 70,000 km of Earth (for comparison, the Moon orbits the planet at a distance of 384,400 km) in 2019 it rushed in to try to figure out how it might have surprised them . A group of NASA-funded scientists finally decided that the Earth observation system, consisting of dozens of computerized telescopes, has a “blind spot” in the eastern part of the night sky, according to their research published in the scientific journal Icarus, due to the characteristics of the Earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun and the planet’s rotation toward East, some space objects may appear stationary when viewed through a telescope. Normally, NEOs appear as a westward drift in the sky, but about half of them approach the planet “from the east” and can fall into this blind spot unnoticed for an extended period of time. The computerized telescope system ignores “fixed objects” so that supernovae do not confuse them. However, this emergency also allowed the object identified by the acronym OK 2019 to remain unnoticed rather than being detected a month before it passed close to Earth. This means that this particular part of the sky will need to be closely monitored, the researchers said. They also expect to upgrade the telescope system to avoid the impact of some of these space objects appearing static. Uniti commissioned NASA to monitor 90% of NEOs measuring 140 meters or larger in 2005. To date, nearly 40% of these objects have been cataloged. Washington has also allocated funds to various planetary defense programs over the years. One such test, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), studies ways to keep near-Earth objects off the planet by colliding with a spacecraft.

https://it.sputniknews.com/20220111/asteroide-dal-diametro-di-oltre-un-chilometro-si-avvicina-alla-terra-serve-chiamare-bruce-willis-14582619.html

United States of America

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2022

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

the news

It

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/608/03/6080370_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3b95ffa1b0bb1a0253da763ccc0b5dce.jpg

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

world, usa, nasa, astronomy, safety, asteroid, custom, society and curiosity