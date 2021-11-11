There are no changes to double users in the current season.

dazn It issued an official press release to clarify its position on Sole 24 Ore rumors about the possibility of eliminating simultaneous visibility on two devices from the platform’s events with a single account. Here is the full note:

Referring to what has been reported in recent days by various media outlets, DAZN would like to specify its position regarding the use of the account associated with its subscription.

In the Instructions for use Currently in force, it is clearly indicated that “the DAZN Service and all content offered through it are for personal, non-commercial use only.

Furthermore: the password – to access the DAZN Service – must remain secure, and the access codes must not be shared with anyone or made available to others. ”

Furthermore, the subscription allows you to use the DAZN Service on a maximum of two (2) devices at the same time. The user agrees that the login data is private and cannot be shared with others.

In this context, we have allowed viewing on two devices, simultaneously, through the same subscription, to provide a richer personal experience within one local context.

Since the start of the Football League Championship, we have seen a huge increase in misbehavior that cannot be ignored. However, with respect to those who use the Post properly and with the aim of protecting the interests of our subscribers, No changes will be made for the current season.

In conclusion, we hope that the interest generated by the circulating rumors will lead to serious and concrete reflection on the topic of contract violations and piracy, aspects that concern the entire world of OTTs and not just DAZN.

Our commitment will remain unwavering, and as always, we are ready to work alongside institutions, authorities and all interested and interested parties.

We will deepen this discourse during a meeting on Tuesday 16 November with Minister Giorgetti, during which we will also outline proposals to redesign and expand our offering with the aim of placing consumers at the center.