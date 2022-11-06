One of the world’s rarest cars was found in a hangar

One of the most desirable cars in the world was found in a hangar. This unique model is used as a tractor and is very special. Let’s find out more about it, because it is really amazing.

The world of cars is really vast. As a result, there have been many truly remarkable vehicles in the history of four-wheelers. We think of various Ferrari, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Fiat cars. But also many great four-wheeled cars that have been properly built by many famous car brands.

Unfortunately, it sometimes happens that even compounds of this thickness expire abandoned. And when we say abandoned, we also mean it in the worst possible way. It seems that it was the fate of the icon of this car, which was finally found again after a very long time. How and where, however, is certainly surprising.

But what really happened?

A lost car was found by chance and is finally back in the light. All thanks to a man named Ronald Koeman. Let’s talk about the owner of the file Important Dutch MuseumWhich is famous for launching the world’s rarest cars inside the chassis. This time the active hero was an amazing and very important discovery for those who love all cars.

To complete this extraordinary – and also somewhat mysterious – discovery, Kooyman and his colleagues traveled as far as Siberia. Not such an easy place to get to. But as you know, cars unite everyone, and this was also the case in this case. result? A special discovery, which we will see now.

Toyota AA: A Car With A Unique History

Now let’s focus on the newly found car. Let’s talk about Toyota AA, a mass-produced car of the Japanese brand. About two thousand examples of this car were produced between 1935 and 1943. However, over time all these vehicles somewhat disappeared, and therefore the car became very rare. The special team Made in Holland searched everywhere for this Japanese model. mission accomplished. Specifically, the car based on the De Soto Airflow design was found. They tracked down the last owner of Toyota AA, with a very mysterious past.

The person who posted the sale ad – a young Siberian, grandson of one of the original owners who bought the car in the 1930s and 1940s – had no idea what the true value of the car in question was. So much so that he kept it for a long time inside the family farm, Use it as a tractor To pull the plow and do different work. In short, unprecedented private use also. In any case, the car was successfully recovered. And seven months after Kooyman had to deal with the Russian bureaucracy, Toyota is now in the Dutch Lowman Museum.