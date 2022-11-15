From Blatter to Platini, the “bad end” of those who voted for the World Cup in Qatar

Rome – a few days before the opening ceremony The most controversial World Cup in football historythe controversy associated with The Winter Championship, which is held in a country that suffers from several problems related to respect for human rights.

If the former president of FIFA Sepp Blatter A few days ago he stated this openly waiver was wrongIt’s good to remember how this task was voted on and approved. About a month ago, The Guardian published a simple list that illustrates exactly the context in which this decision was made: What happened to those who voted that day, name by name, office by office.

There is a little bit of everything: From Beckham to Putin via Beckenbauer and Platini. Spoiler: They all came to a bad end. So here is the Guardian list:

Sepp Blatter . Then the FIFA President supervising the assignment process. Now banned from football.

. Then the FIFA President supervising the assignment process. Now banned from football. Julio Grondona . He died in 2014, accused of corruption by his colleagues in the FIFA USA trial.

. He died in 2014, accused of corruption by his colleagues in the FIFA USA trial. Michael Platini . Then the president of UEFA. He just served a four-year ban.

. Then the president of UEFA. He just served a four-year ban. Issa Hayatou . Former member of FIFA. He is now accused in parliament of accepting $1.5 million from Qatar in return for his vote. He was also accused, shortly before the vote, of accepting bribes for television contracts. He vehemently denies both allegations. In February, the Cameroonian received a one-year ban which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) due to “lack of evidence”.

. Former member of FIFA. He is now accused in parliament of accepting $1.5 million from Qatar in return for his vote. He was also accused, shortly before the vote, of accepting bribes for television contracts. He vehemently denies both allegations. In February, the Cameroonian received a one-year ban which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) due to “lack of evidence”. Jack Warner . Former member of FIFA. Banned from football for life.

. Former member of FIFA. Banned from football for life. Angel Maria Villar . Former member of FIFA. He was penalized for not cooperating with an investigation into the bidding process for the World Cup. Arrested for embezzlement of funds in 2017, he resigned from FIFA. So the charges against the Spaniard were dropped.

. Former member of FIFA. He was penalized for not cooperating with an investigation into the bidding process for the World Cup. Arrested for embezzlement of funds in 2017, he resigned from FIFA. So the charges against the Spaniard were dropped. Chung Mong Joon . A former FIFA member, he was banned from football for six years by the FIFA Ethics Committee for his role in South Korea’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

. A former FIFA member, he was banned from football for six years by the FIFA Ethics Committee for his role in South Korea’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup. Michelle D Hughe . Ex FIFA. He admitted accepting a “small plate” from a consultant on the Russia 2018 bid.

. Ex FIFA. He admitted accepting a “small plate” from a consultant on the Russia 2018 bid. Ricardo Teixeira . Ex FIFA. The criminal investigation classified him as a bribe-taker in connection with huge television contracts, which FIFA was aware of during the Blatter era. The Brazilian was banned from football for life.

. Ex FIFA. The criminal investigation classified him as a bribe-taker in connection with huge television contracts, which FIFA was aware of during the Blatter era. The Brazilian was banned from football for life. Mohammed bin Hammam . Former member of FIFA and President of the Asian Football Confederation. Banned from football for life due to “conflict of interest”.

. Former member of FIFA and President of the Asian Football Confederation. Banned from football for life due to “conflict of interest”. Chuck Blazer . Former member of FIFA. deceased. US Prosecution Informant. He admitted conspiring with other FIFA members to accept bribes in connection with previous World Cup bids.

. Former member of FIFA. deceased. US Prosecution Informant. He admitted conspiring with other FIFA members to accept bribes in connection with previous World Cup bids. Narrated by McCudi . Former member of FIFA. He was banned from football, initially for five years, by FIFA after being found guilty of election fraud, but the ban was overturned by TASS after Thailand’s criminal conviction was overturned.

. Former member of FIFA. He was banned from football, initially for five years, by FIFA after being found guilty of election fraud, but the ban was overturned by TASS after Thailand’s criminal conviction was overturned. Nicholas Lewis . Former member of FIFA. He was accused of taking bribes in the 1990s in exchange for World Cup television contracts. He passed away in 2019.

. Former member of FIFA. He was accused of taking bribes in the 1990s in exchange for World Cup television contracts. He passed away in 2019. Franz Beckenbauer . Ex FIFA. He was investigated in 2016 for fraud and money laundering as part of the 2006 World Cup, which was held in Germany. The investigation ended in 2020 without a ruling due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. He denies any wrongdoing.

. Ex FIFA. He was investigated in 2016 for fraud and money laundering as part of the 2006 World Cup, which was held in Germany. The investigation ended in 2020 without a ruling due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. He denies any wrongdoing. Raphael Salguero . Ex FIFA. The Guatemalan pleaded guilty to multiple corruption charges in 2016 and spent three years under house arrest.

. Ex FIFA. The Guatemalan pleaded guilty to multiple corruption charges in 2016 and spent three years under house arrest. Vitaly Mutko . Ex FIFA. WADA accuses him of overseeing Russia’s state-sponsored doping program. Banned for life from the Olympic Games.

. Ex FIFA. WADA accuses him of overseeing Russia’s state-sponsored doping program. Banned for life from the Olympic Games. Jeff Thompson . Ex-member of FIFA, head of England’s bid for the World Cup. Now he is no longer into football.

. Ex-member of FIFA, head of England’s bid for the World Cup. Now he is no longer into football. Marios Lefkaritis . The subject of a Sunday Times investigation into whether Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund paid £27m for a small plot of his family’s land. The Cypriots have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Still in FIFA.

. The subject of a Sunday Times investigation into whether Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund paid £27m for a small plot of his family’s land. The Cypriots have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Still in FIFA. Jack anoma . Ex FIFA. He was accused in the British Parliament of accepting a bribe of $1.5 million to vote for Qatar. The Ivorian denied the allegations. He lost his place in FIFA.

. Ex FIFA. He was accused in the British Parliament of accepting a bribe of $1.5 million to vote for Qatar. The Ivorian denied the allegations. He lost his place in FIFA. Junji Ogura . Retired former member of FIFA. He denied in 2015 that top Japanese soccer officials had paid $1.5 million to South American federations for Japanese support at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea.

. Retired former member of FIFA. He denied in 2015 that top Japanese soccer officials had paid $1.5 million to South American federations for Japanese support at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea. Sens Erzk . The former FIFA retired.

. The former FIFA retired. Hany Abu Reda . Al-Masry is still a member of FIFA.

. Al-Masry is still a member of FIFA. Amos Adamo . The football management has been banned for three years for breaching bribery rules, allegations first reported in The Sunday Times newspaper before the vote. The Nigerian was banned for another two years from 2017 for violating FIFA ethics.

. The football management has been banned for three years for breaching bribery rules, allegations first reported in The Sunday Times newspaper before the vote. The Nigerian was banned for another two years from 2017 for violating FIFA ethics. Reynald Tamari . The president of the Tahiti Football Federation has been banned from football for eight years for taking money from Bin Hammam ahead of a vote to pay the legal costs of another FIFA World Cup disciplinary case.

. The president of the Tahiti Football Federation has been banned from football for eight years for taking money from Bin Hammam ahead of a vote to pay the legal costs of another FIFA World Cup disciplinary case. Jerome Falk . Then the FIFA Secretary General. He was dismissed in 2016 and banned from football for 10 years by FIFA. He was given a suspended 11-month prison sentence on corruption charges by the Swiss Court of Appeal.

. Then the FIFA Secretary General. He was dismissed in 2016 and banned from football for 10 years by FIFA. He was given a suspended 11-month prison sentence on corruption charges by the Swiss Court of Appeal. Raphael Esquivel . Member of CONMEBOL, President of the Venezuelan Football Federation. Arrested as part of the 2015 investigation. Banned from playing football. He pleaded guilty in the United States to seven counts of conspiracy, racketeering, conspiracy to commit fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

. Member of CONMEBOL, President of the Venezuelan Football Federation. Arrested as part of the 2015 investigation. Banned from playing football. He pleaded guilty in the United States to seven counts of conspiracy, racketeering, conspiracy to commit fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Eugene Figueiredo . CONMEBOL Vice President. Arrested as part of the 2015 investigation. The Uruguayan has been banned from football for accepting bribes in connection with commercial deals for South American leagues.

. CONMEBOL Vice President. Arrested as part of the 2015 investigation. The Uruguayan has been banned from football for accepting bribes in connection with commercial deals for South American leagues. Alfred Hiwit . The official CONCACAF. Arrested as part of a Swiss investigation in 2015. Banned from football for life.

. The official CONCACAF. Arrested as part of a Swiss investigation in 2015. Banned from football for life. Harold Main Nichols. Head of evaluation for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He has now been banned from football for seven years by the FIFA Ethics Committee due to inquiries he made to an organization linked to the Qatari profile team on behalf of his family members and Chilean athletes. The ban was reduced to three years on appeal by FIFA, and then to two years by TASS.

The following people attended the vote: Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, Roman Abramovich, David Cameron and David Beckham.

The news on the Dire website may be used and reproduced, provided that the source Agenzia DIRE and the address are expressly stated www.dire.it