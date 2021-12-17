The year-end party for the Panathlon, new members and prizes

Rovigo – Panathlon Rovigo Club with her boss Gian Paolo Milan, In an indoor club with Panathlon in Adria and Delta del Po, with the President Filippo Carlin, they met over the usual welcome dinner Thursday 16 December at the Cristallo Hotel. The former president was also present Federico Cujo Coney County delegate, Lucio Tachin.

Long live the evening with the presence of Professor Giovanni Boniolo, The president of the Accademia dei Concordi, a university professor in Ferrara, not everyone knows that he has Past as a great athlete. At the age of 16, she made her Serie A debut with Petrarca Padova Basket, of which she was also its president.. Padoan, now in Rovigo by adoption, is a man of great culture and a cyclopean approach, still training every day. A physical and mental necessity, because sports help to feel comfortable. dealt with many issues, Between sports and play, amateur and professional. He analyzed the state of professional sport in Italy, in comparison with the concept prevailing in the United States, passing through the United Kingdom. An emotional intervention that touched the cheering world of sports, He also gave personal examples when he walked on the parquet floors of the most important Italian gyms.

During the meeting, three members of the club over 50 years of age were awarded. I Vittorio Cugo, Antonio Guglielmo Crivelin and Umberto de Filippo.

At the beginning of the evening, the Panathlon Rovigo club registered the entry of new members, well-known athletes and managers with a long curriculum.

Russian Nino 200 matches in the Italian league, 114 goals, and won two league titles in 1977 and 1979 with Rugby Rovigo. Graduated in Sports Science, retired from 2018 after 43 years of teaching Not everyone knows he started in athletics, specializing in Pole Jumping, with Libertas di Rovigo in the student category.

With the national rugby shirt, he made his debut in Zagreb in 1973, 17 official matches and over 50 selections, a real institution in Rovigo.

In 1991 with some friends Founder of Rovigo Golf Club Creation of the 9-hole arcade at Viale Tre Martiri. He has promoted several golf and school related initiatives, nIn 2019 thanks to regional funding, he established the Golf Academy, the first golf facility in the school environment at the Monerati Agricultural Institute of Saint Apollinari.

Also among the new members Renato Poitou, Freelance work from 2017 to 2019 is President of the Tennis Club Poara Pisani. In 1990 he obtained a CAMS diving license.

He played football at a good level in the first and second categories, and practiced volleyball at the amateur level and tennis at the amateur level.

Mario Vallis, From Rovigo, he started playing football in Rovigo as a boy, but then his true passion was martial arts. Before Judo with Nippon Club in Rovigo He participated in the Triveneto Championship, and then, in 1999, approaches another combat sport such as kick boxing NileAssad Aria Sport. He is a black belt (II Dan) and has received the technical qualifications of a coach and coach as well as the technical qualifications of a coach in the “Tatami” and “Ring” competitions. Possessing the technical qualification of Muhay Thai Coach (Thai Boxing), he also holds the position of Director of the Asd Area Sport of Rovigo in which he is registered.

Not only football and martial arts in his athletic approach, he was also a swimming coach, taking care of Rodegina’s athletic training for powerlifting and, at 12 Hours of Jesolo, a valid test of the Italian Kart Endurance Championship.

In 2015 he foundedAsd 5 Cerchi, who is also its president, is a currently inactive association dealing with modified sports activities.

Two new topics related to the world of cycling. Massimo Rossi He starts football, then at the age of twenty-five he decided to vent his passion for cycling by starting to practice it at an amateur level and in 2015 he was elected president of the Emic Bosaro Cyclists Group, a glorified police company.

New member of Panathlon Rovigo Mirvano Mazzetto has enjoyed a long career as a sports director. Director of Asd Villadose Angelo Gomme from 2003-2004, from 2005 to 2016 he was Vice President of Gc Bosaro Emic and in 2017 he was also Vice Chairman of the FCI’s Rovigo County Committee, a position he held until 2020. In the same years he was a member of the Youth Committee of the Veneto Regional Committee.

In 2016 he was awarded the Executive Bronze Cycling Merit Medal.

Este Cycling Club Director in 2020, is back on the Gc Emic Board of Directors. In collaboration with Gc Bosaro Emic, in coordination with the Rovigo County Commission, he participated in the Pinocchio bike associated with the State Police’s Project Icaro, a road safety educational activity, at the Rovigo County Primary School.

From this year he is a member of the Youth Committee of the Veneto Regional Committee e District Committee Chairman Fci Rovigo.