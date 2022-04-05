Covid, sweeping tests and thousands of doctors coming from all over China: what’s happening in Shanghai

Yesterday in Shanghai, 425 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with local transmission were detected. In the Chinese metropolis, a citywide molecular testing campaign has been launched.

Turn on notifications to receive updates

Medical practitioners from all over China come to Shanghaithe city that struggles with a A new wave of covid infections And where millions of people Already forced to close. In recent days, the city has become the epicenter of a new wave of Omicron-related infections. In these hours, more than 38,000 health workers from 15 provincial-level subdivisions of the Asian giant have arrived in Shanghai to provide assistance in the fight against the virus. According to local health authorities, thousands of medical workers from regions such as Tianjin, Hubei, Jiangxi and Shandong provinces have arrived in the city on 10 high-speed trains.

More than 11,000 doctors have taken up work in temporary hospitals More than 23,000 healthcare workers are responsible for collecting samples for molecular swabs. The Shanghai administration has prepared new tests that will be conducted on residents until Wednesday, April 6th. To help local officials, the Chinese mainland government has mobilized 2,000 soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army and more than 10,000 health professionals.

About 26 million residents are expected to participate in Test without exception and violators will be punished. Meanwhile, the pictures coming from the Chinese city are pictures of deserted streets, as in the first phase of the epidemic. Yesterday, 1,366 new Covid-19 infections with local transmission were reported across mainland China. Of these, 836 appeared in two generations, 425 in Shanghai and 16 in Fujian. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China, updated as of April 3 and including both domestic and imported cases, is 156,143.