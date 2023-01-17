Over the weekend, there is a surprise premise for Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd; Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

Weather: On weekends, there is a surprise forecast for Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd; Latest updates

Weather forecast for the weekendWinter on the shields! After the bad weather that awaited us all week that just started, Next weekend, a surprising hypothesis emerges that will make its effects felt in many regions between Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January..

A real turning point is about to take place at the hemispheric level, with a strong depression, name of the thing bullAnd It is driven by atmospheric masses of marine polar origin, which will lead to a severe deterioration in weather conditions, with effects throughout the week.

Cold currents entering from the Rhone Gate (southeast France) will form a Mediterranean Hurricane Capable of unleashing torrential rain, even in the form of storms and violent gusts of wind.

but that is not all.

As the map below shows, Cyclone Thor will increase our seas this coming weekend, keeping instability alive in many areas. within a day Saturday 21 It will be possible Snowfall Almost to the shores TrademarksAnd Abruzzo And Mollys The cold Bora wind blows it. there will be Danger of thunderstormsdue to the contrasts between the different air masses, upwards PugliaAnd Calabria and Sicily with the possibility of local hailstorms as well. Hurricane activity in our seas over the weekend

Weather conditions again more stable instead Central North even if climate It will gradually become more the cold: Minimum temperatures drop to around -4°C during the night and early morning in cities such as TurinAnd MilanAnd BolognaAnd Vicenza And Padua. Frost also possible in Florence and Rome where teeth chatter with values ​​close to zero!

Sunday 22 Hurricane will continue to insist South provocation New thunderstorms And very strong winds from the northern quarters. Moreover, we will still have the possibility of snow at a very low altitude in Romania, Marche and Abruzzo. Briefly, It’s going to be an all winter weekendLike it hasn’t happened in a long time.