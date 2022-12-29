The United States and the European Union demand an unconditional de-escalation in Kosovo – the world

“The European Union and the United States are concerned about the continuing state of tension in northern Kosovo and ask everyone to exercise maximum restraint, act immediately for an unconditional de-escalation, and refrain from provocations, threats or intimidation.” This was stated in a note from the European Union’s External Action Service.

“We are working with President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti to find a political solution in order to defuse tensions and agree on the way forward in favor of stability, security and well-being for all communities,” the memorandum said.

For three weeks, the majority Serb population in northern Kosovo has been setting up roadblocks and roadblocks to protest the unjustified arrest of three Serbs, and the dispatch of large forces of the Kosovo Special Police to the north by the authorities in Pristina. This situation paralyzes transportation and communications throughout the area affected by the protest, while Pristina threatens the intervention of the security forces to remove the siege.