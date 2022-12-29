The United States and the European Union demand an unconditional de-escalation in Kosovo – the world

“The European Union and the United States are concerned about the continuing state of tension in northern Kosovo and ask everyone to exercise maximum restraint, act immediately for an unconditional de-escalation, and refrain from provocations, threats or intimidation.” This was stated in a note from the European Union’s External Action Service.
“We are working with President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti to find a political solution in order to defuse tensions and agree on the way forward in favor of stability, security and well-being for all communities,” the memorandum said.
For three weeks, the majority Serb population in northern Kosovo has been setting up roadblocks and roadblocks to protest the unjustified arrest of three Serbs, and the dispatch of large forces of the Kosovo Special Police to the north by the authorities in Pristina. This situation paralyzes transportation and communications throughout the area affected by the protest, while Pristina threatens the intervention of the security forces to remove the siege.
Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
University of Idaho Mystery: 4 Dead Boys, 1 Lead and 80 Detectives Deployed to Solve the Crime That Keeps Everyone in Suspense
Panic in India, Nimr injured 13 people in different cities of Assam
Covid overwhelms China: an estimated 5,000 victims per day. But as of January 8, the borders have reopened