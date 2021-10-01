October 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sisters Uncut

The U.S. Congress avoided the “strike.”

Noah French October 1, 2021 1 min read

With only a few hours to do so, the US Congress was able to avoid a “shutdown”, that is, to partially shut down the functions of the federal government. The Senate has approved a provision that will continue to fund the activities of the federal government until December 3. After a while the chamber did the same.
The Senate (Democrats have the lowest majority of a senator) received 65 votes in favor and 35 votes against. The House approved it by 254 votes to 175.

However, the risk of a “shutdown” was not the only topic of discussion in Congress, which lasted a limited week. Vox “The most confusing legislative race in recent times”.
In fact, within a few days, he will have to vote on a measure that will allow him to repay his debts, the pain of a catastrophic failure, and President Joe Biden’s two important legal initiatives: a bill infrastructure and an ambitious plan for economic and social reform.

– Also read: Chaotic week for the US Congress

See also  The United States and Norway won against Germany and Kazakhstan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Kovit data: 3,804 cases and 51 deaths in 24 hours. The positive rate equal to 1.23%, decrease in ultra treatments

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The Lamborghini Countach is one of the 30 most important cars in the United States

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

China Rice Exports to US – Riso Italiano

September 30, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

Draghi dumps Greta, Sarkozy “chained” and Lucano: So, today …

October 1, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

The U.S. Congress avoided the “strike.”

October 1, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Youth4Climate, activists occupy Piazza Avari in Milan: tents in front of the Italian Stock Exchange

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“The Salvini and Morrissey case? I don’t feel like doing that” – Libero Quotidiano

October 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese