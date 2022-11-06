November 7, 2022

The Twitter ax may fall in the US midterm elections

Last Friday, four days before the US midterm elections, Twitter’s downsizing affair literally disrupted the election campaigns of Democrats and Republicans, prompting concerns among election offices and staff. Social network to help them fight violent threats and viral lies.

Indeed, the layoffs have practically rocked the social network’s teams of computer technicians dedicated to fighting election disinformation.

The staff is essential this crucial weekend for the midterm elections to “watch for signs of foreign disinformation, spam and other problematic content surrounding the vote.”

But since Friday morning, Twitter employees’ access to internal tools used for content evaluation has continued to be partially curtailed, while limiting employees’ ability to respond to ongoing misinformation.

Musk’s cuts led some companies to freeze their ads on the platform (which also led to a drop in social media revenue). Musk’s promises about content measurement have had little effect.

Twitter laid off half of the company’s workforce on Friday, which Musk said was necessary to cut costs.

