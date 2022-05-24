The time trials of Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 last 5 hours – Nerd4.life

from now on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium / Deluxe Available in Asia and as a result new details are emerging about the add-ons offered by the two new subscriptions. Among the advantages of the most expensive tier, which is Deluxe (the tier selected for the markets without streaming), there is also access to trial versions of PS5 and PS4 titles. As mentioned by some users Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberbank 2077 We have some 5 hour trialwhile the rest of the catalog imposes a limit of up to two hours.

Confirmation comes from some screenshots shared on Twitter by PS Vortex, where we can see that both Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 allow you to take advantage of the 5-hour time trials, while other titles like WWE 2K22, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Presents Collection and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands A a maximum of two hours.

This is certainly an interesting detail, which could indicate that publishers can Freely decide the duration of time trials, as long as it is not less than the minimum. This can be very useful for reluctant users of big games like the latest effort by Guerrilla Games and CD Projekt RED, since two hours may not be enough to get a clear idea.

However, we don’t know at the moment if these differences in trial duration will also apply to the local PlayStation Plus Premium, so we’re waiting for official details.

Staying on topic, contrary to what was pointed out yesterday by the PlayStation Store, PS1 and PSP Classics will not support online multiplayer.