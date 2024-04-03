April 4, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A Kennedy could decide an American election

A Kennedy could decide an American election

Noah French April 4, 2024 2 min read

As in the 1960s, the Kennedy surname could decide an American election campaign. Robert Kennedy Jr, the son of Bob Kennedy, who was President John F. Kennedy's secretary of justice, later a candidate for the Democratic nomination and, like his brother, was assassinated in '68. It is a Independent candidate: He was a Democrat until a few months ago, then decided to run alone.
Two things to point out about him: The first is a very harsh statement made by Robert Kennedy Jr., one of the most distinguished families of the American left. Biden accused him of being a real danger to American democracy. Yes Robert Kennedy Jr. says: “More than Trump, Biden threatens our liberties because in fact the White House power machine censors political debate in the United States, particularly through its control over Democratic-aligned social media”.
Another interesting thing about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is that in the latest Wall Street Journal poll, Trump is leading in six of the seven swing states. Kennedy gets 10-11% approval That's huge in a country where presidential elections are often decided by margins of less than 1%.
But, another surprise, Robert Kennedy Jr. probably gets more support from Trump than from Biden. This may also be explained by his stances on Ukraine (he was against aid) and the fact that Kennedy was drawn from the ultra-radical environmentalist left. Anti-vax positions favored by the far right.
So pay attention to this intense, divisive and controversial character, as he may beReferee of the next election.

03 April 2024

See also  Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion to manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the United States

© All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

EU, Italy's de facto waiver of excessive deficit. Notification of Govt

April 3, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

“The warships have arrived”: A Chinese outpost that scares the US

April 3, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Premiership, OK for limit of 2 mandates: Majority bonus

April 3, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

A Kennedy could decide an American election

April 4, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Record heat and India considers energy emergency

April 4, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Elenoire Casalegno is angry with her before she leaves for L'Isola de Famous | Big words flying: “You're not feeling well.”

April 4, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

4 billion years included in 11 minutes. Watch the video (Shudder) about the history of the Earth

April 4, 2024 Karen Hines