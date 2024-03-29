March 29, 2024

The shelter makes an urgent appeal

March 29, 2024

the Stillwater Animal Welfare They are often called upon to rescue dogs that have been estranged from their families, and care for them until they find their home again.

But one day, they took over Two little dogs He was seen running in the streets of Oklahoma, USA No one came to complain.

Influential bond

The duo was called Bonnie and Clyde By the shelter staff, who quickly realized that they were meant to be the brothers. They have been together through all the challenges life has thrown at them, and their bond with each other has been amazing.

In the pits, they looked to each other for support. The volunteers knew that the two four-legged friends would be adopted more easily if they were separated, so they had to make a terrible decision.

Help for Bonnie

Clyde was accepted very quickly, and left Bonnie is completely alone. The poor pup has completely shut down, having lost the comfort of having her brother close by.

When shelter staff saw how she fell, they decided to launch an urgent appeal for help. Their post has been shared more than 2,000 times, with hundreds of people offering to help. The following weekend, Bonnie was lucky enough to do just that Find a great home He left his crate as soon as the shelter reopened Monday morning.

“He's already settled in,” his new family commented on the original post. “She will have a beautiful, adventurous life with her big sister, our Blue Heeler mix.”

