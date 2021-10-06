The Sheikh of Dubai spied on his ex-wife using Pegasus – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, Oct 6 – The Sheikh of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum illegally spied on his ex-wife Haya and five collaborators of the princess using the controversial Nso Pegasus software to intercept calls and messages on their phones. This is what the High Court judge in London has authorized, the BBC writes.



Judge Sir Andrew MacFarlane said – in a 5 May ruling published today – that agents serving the sheikh spied on Haya while the former couple were engaged in a legal battle in London over the future of their two children. Among those being heard illegally is one of the Princess’ lawyers, Fiona Shackleton, a member of the House of Lords, who was warned of hackers by Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who works with the NSO group. , an Israeli company.



Between July and August 2020, spies hacked Haya’s phone 11 times, with the sheikh’s “explicit or tacit” endorsement, the ruling states that he is talking about an “unlawful abuse of power” and talks about a massive amount of information stolen from the people affected by the hackers . Al Maktoum rejected all accusations, the BBC recalls. (Dealing).

