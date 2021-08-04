The new shoes that made the world of athletics debate during the Olympics: Are they like the ‘swimsuits’ that revolutionized swimming?

the two world record In 400 obstacles created by Karsten Warholm In men’s competition and from Sydney McLaughlin In the female they made new shoe case Which is widely discussed before Olympic Games. Usain Bolt, interview by Watchman, A few days before Tokyo he said his words on the subject: “These innovations I am silly. New shoes give An unfair advantage Compared to athletes who don’t wear them.” Gaining competitive advantages thanks to the material is a very long story, which before was just a question we could say Olympic, but today billions and billions of dancing turn and we laugh much less.

this is the last revolution that botheredAthletics – And he’s doing it now under the eyes of the world at the Tokyo Olympics – Under Tracking was already in place during the 2016 Rio Games. Nobody knew at that time, but some athletes wore one of the first types of these shoes, which are now produced 13 brands Different. The “prototype” was Vaporfly Games From nike It was also used by iodine kipchogeVisa lisa and Galen rob, This is the first three classified from marathon Olympic. From that moment on, nothing was the same as before.

Interest in Vaporfly games exploded and then became almost the only topic of discussion between athletes and professionals after Eliud Kipchoge, who wore and flaunted the use of Nike Vaporfly in an obvious way this time, was always racing for the first time. marathon less than two hours (1 hour 59’40” his time). There were also 41 rabbits, a car that kept pace and so much more, but the big technological and communicative focus of the event was about shoes and Competitive Advantages Obviously it can bring.

These new shoes have been mass-produced and popularized among athletes – including Marcel Jacobs, who uses Nike Max Fly, and many other centimeter experts (two of them were in the final) – many focused wrongly on his counterpart “spring effect” Because curved plate in a carbon fiber It is part of it. On the other hand, subsequent studies have confirmed that the advantages of the new shoe should be sought elsewhere. First in adding a layer of shock absorbing foam. These foams, which include materials such as PEBA (polyether block amide), TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) and various other combinations more light, more compressible It’s more resistance, expand after it is compressed during playback and returns the same energy used to compress it. Old shoes used to do it the same way, but they do it with an improved proportion of 15th%, that is, it gives an expansion energy of 15%.

Another difference is in the geometry of the shoe. They have heel Often, one curvature More pronounced and often the high end. ResearcherUniversity of CalgaryBenno nig talked about “Amazing effect” From the shoe, able to give an accelerating effect. In addition to the technical elements, Nike itself has created a very simple connection around these new shoes. Add 4% to the shoe’s name, which is the advantage it will give the shoe in terms of efficiency.

4% is a lot when you think about it hundredths of a second Another element to be added to the boot is the path. over there Alba Spa World, a leading athletics track building company, has created for Tokyo an amazing flexible track capable of responding perfectly to the paying off of new shoes “accompanying” them in the rhythm of running.

Having said that, the question arises: We live in athletics what in I swim We have already lived with “special costumes” In polyurethane, which Ai World Cup in Rome 2009 led to record 43 From the world? Technology has a huge impact on records and statistics, and partly on competitiveness as well (swimsuits have helped muscle athletes like the French Alan BernardOnce polyurethane fashion was outlawed, is this also the case for some athletes who wear the new shoes?).

These are all issues that these Olympics have put on the table that we need to discuss with great interest. Meanwhile, McLaughlin’s 51″ 46″ and Warholm 45″ 94 are already a thing of the past.