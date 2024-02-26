WhatsApp: Here is the infallible way to read deleted messages

WhatsApp%3A+Here's an+infallible+way+to+read+deleted+messages
Let's discover together the trick to reading deleted messages on WhatsApp
You don't need to be a great Whatsapp expert to be able to read user deleted messages, just a few steps are enough which can help you reveal the “hidden thoughts” of your interlocutors. The latter may have had no intention of hiding anything, but curiosity always gets the better of him in the end…
- Use notification history: A very simple trick that works on Android devices is to go back through your notification history. Just go to your phone's Settings, choose 'Notifications & Status Bar', then 'More Settings', and finally 'Notification History'. Here you can view the list of notifications Received within the last 24 hours, including deleted messages, e.g Read preview of up to 100 characters. However, this method has its limitations: you cannot read the entire message if it exceeds 100 characters, and you cannot recover media files.
- Third party applications: Another option is to use third-party applications, e.g Notification history on Nova Launcher, Which allows you to access your phone's notifications and view those related to deleted WhatsApp messages. Alternatively, there are specific applications such as WhatsApp+, Which records all WhatsApp notifications on your phone and allows you to read deleted messages even after deleting them. However, this feature may not be available if the user dismisses the notification immediately.
In conclusion, even if you delete a message on WhatsApp, there are ways to recover it and read its contents. Whether you choose to use notification history or third-party apps, you'll be able to see what the person you're communicating with wrote even after they delete the message. However, it is important to respect the privacy of other users and not use these methods for unauthorized purposes.
