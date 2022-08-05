The Maldives, the luxury resort is looking for a "barefoot" bookseller ... and immediately has a record number of applications

How to apply –
There is time to suggest even
August 8
Arrived a few days shorter than expected due to application rain hitting the chassis. The deadline was originally set for August 13. Just send an email to the address
[email protected]
with your attachments
Curriculum Vitae
One
cover letter
And the
150 word book review
I read recently.
Requirements –
decisive one
Good knowledge of English
written and spoken, e
They have experience in publishing
. You need to know how to organize creative writing classes, book therapy, seminars and conferences. And, of course, the main feature, to be a lover of literature. Knowledge of social networks should not be underestimated, because the “barefoot bookseller” will have to update the official facilities of the resort.
the use –
The contract will run for 12 months and start in October.
Amy Johnson
who took the position in 2019, told guardian: “Being a barefoot bookseller
It was an absolute dream
. I’ve met great people, worked with great books and lived on a beautiful island of luxury.”
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Taiwan and China cross the midline in the strait. The United States summons the Chinese ambassador
The Case of Russian Shadows – Libero Quotidiano
The Case of Russian Shadows – Libero Quotidiano