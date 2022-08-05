August 5, 2022

The Maldives, the luxury resort is looking for a "barefoot" bookseller ... and immediately has a record number of applications

How to apply –

There is time to suggest even

August 8

Arrived a few days shorter than expected due to application rain hitting the chassis. The deadline was originally set for August 13. Just send an email to the address

[email protected]

with your attachments

Curriculum Vitae

One

cover letter

And the

150 word book review

I read recently.

Requirements –

decisive one

Good knowledge of English

written and spoken, e

They have experience in publishing

. You need to know how to organize creative writing classes, book therapy, seminars and conferences. And, of course, the main feature, to be a lover of literature. Knowledge of social networks should not be underestimated, because the “barefoot bookseller” will have to update the official facilities of the resort.

the use –

The contract will run for 12 months and start in October.

Amy Johnson

who took the position in 2019, told guardian: “Being a barefoot bookseller

It was an absolute dream

. I’ve met great people, worked with great books and lived on a beautiful island of luxury.”

