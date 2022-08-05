Background on the most anticipated event of the summer WWE

Just one month of waiting and then it’s time for WWE Clash at the Castle, an event that’s part of history, First WWE Premium Live event in Europe in 30 years. From Wembley 1992 to SummerSlam in Cardiff, with the Principality Stadium, Karmics scheduled for Saturday 3 September at 7 pm Italian time. One of the most avant-garde stadiums in the world, which will host a great event, with a highly anticipated main event between home idol Drew McIntyre and undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with both titles.

Everything you need to know about Cardiff before facing WWE Clash at the Castle

Emirate Stadium Hosted some of the biggest sporting and music events in the worldIncluding: Rugby World Cup, Champions League Final, FA Cup Final, 2012 Olympic Football Games, plus concerts by Madonna, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Spice Girls, One Direction, Beyoncé and Coldplay And many more. Built in 1999 for the Rugby World Cup, in this case the Principality Stadium (then known as the Millennium) hosted 7 of the 41 scheduled matches. It also features the largest fully retractable roof in Europe. The home of the Welsh national team and located in the heart of Cardiff, this premium live event marks WWE’s debut at Principality Stadium.

A pearl in the center of Cardiff, a city of unique charm: Home to the National Museum, food and drink, shopping, an impressive castle, and more. Wales is a distinct part of the United Kingdom, with its own character, its own language (spoken by over half a million people), its own culture and way of life. Almost a quarter of the country is designated as a national park or an Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Wales has about 230 beaches and 50 islands. The beaches are among the best in the world, with 73 coastal areas meeting the high standards required for the prestigious Blue Flag award, Green Coast award or Seaside award. A nation called the world’s capital of castles (there are more than 600). Many famous actors, singers, writers, poets, musicians and artists were born in or descended from Wales, including Anthony Hopkins, Tom Jones, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Sheen, Christian Bale and Taron Egerton.

Rugby is the national sport in Wales, and the Welsh national football team has done well at the international level in recent years (including qualifying for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar). The star is undoubtedly Gareth Bale, a multiple European champion with Real Madrid. This and much more than Wales, it is very easy to reach even by public transport. By air, land and sea. And at the Principality Stadium, everything is now ready for a historic event.

