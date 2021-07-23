July 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The main pitfalls of the United States and Mexico for South Korea - OA Sport

The main pitfalls of the United States and Mexico for South Korea – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt July 23, 2021 1 min read

the Ladies Archery Arrangement Tour, valid for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, officially went into the archives with expected superiority South Korea. San An, Kang Chae Young, and Minhee Jang put on a show, taking the top three individual points and reducing Jamal’s 56 points (at team level) to second place in the standings.

However, the Olympic tournament format offers knockout challenges through the so-called Set system for medal allocation, so surprises are always close by and nothing can be taken for granted. However, the Korean trio remains a clear contender for the title (they will be the ninth in a row in that event at the Games), with the main pitfalls represented by Mexico, the United States and Taipei.

However, these three formations are located at the bottom of the board, and therefore they can cross South Korea at most in the final (for gold or bronze). Italy, on the other hand, is listed at the top of the scoreboard, with the first round approaching Great Britain and following up a potential nightmare quarter-final with the Koreans.

SCOREBOARD ARCHERY TEAM RACE WOMEN OLYMPICS TOKYO

South Korea (1)
Italy (8)– Great Britain (9)

China (5) – Belarus (12)
Japan (4)

United States (3)
Russia (6) – Ukraine (11)

Taipei (7) – Germany (10)
Mexico (2)

Foto: Global Archery

READ  NTT INDYCAR Series expands global broadcast reach through new partnerships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Prime Minister Against Not Vaccination: Commit to Vaccination by October

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Football in Tokyo 2020: The failure of France, Spain and Casey fires Ivory Coast | News

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

From Fidanza to Ihemeje, from Cassarà to Malinov: who are the 11 Bergamo players at the Olympics

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Night under the stars in the high mountains

July 23, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

In the US, YouTube revenue has been penalized for Islamic cartoons made in Malaysia

July 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

We train the heart and lungs on a simple, invigorating walk among the sea wavesأمواج

July 23, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

The main pitfalls of the United States and Mexico for South Korea – OA Sport

July 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt