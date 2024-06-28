Artistic displays, flowers, banners and choreography

The Tour de France is approaching, and while you wait for the first stage that will arrive from Florence to Rimini on Saturday 29 June, the Savio Valley turns yellow to celebrate the passing of the athletes and thousands of enthusiasts and spectators. Who will fill the streets of the municipalities concerned? In Bagno di Romagna, already revitalized by the hospitality of the “Valle Savio Bike Sound” just below the Passo del Carnaio, the association “Il Faro di Corzano” created a large circular installation with a diameter of 6 meters using colored sawdust, clearly visible from above, near… From the athletes’ corridor to Bagno’s San Piero, where a stylized bike appears and the inscription “Bagno di Romagna receives the Tour”, as already happened on the occasion of the arrival of the Giro d’Italia in 2017 and 2021.





Sarcina and Quarto are colored yellow with many flowers, banners, hats, flags and posters associated with bicycle tourism, thanks to the coordination of the municipality and the support of private companies and operators involved in the choral setting of the town of Plotin and Lake Quarto. Where the second hospitality “Valle Savio Bike Sound” will be held with music, entertainment, food and a giant screen.





In the Mercato Saraceno, the municipality is taking steps through the artist Anton Rocca to design a large yellow bike in the Tigli Sports Stadium, at the entrance to the Mercato Saraceno: an original way to honor the passage of the Tour and the efforts of the athletes on the very difficult Barbuto pass (where the third “Valle Savio Bike Sound” hospitality will be present ). Thus, cameras directed at the Valle del Savio area will be able to spread the vitality and hospitality of the Romagna region, in addition to the beauty of the natural landscape.





The Tour de France 2024 will enjoy extensive and detailed coverage on Rai networks. The live broadcast will start between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., while there will be space throughout the evening for repetitions and reflections, which will certainly be appreciated by fans who will not have the opportunity to follow the stage live. All the broadcasts will be hosted in real time on Rai 2, while Rai Sport will make room for evening programming. In detail, the general channel will start the afternoon dedicated to the Tour de France with the Tour Live, whose start time will vary according to the stages, between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. (except for the last day). The race final will be shown as part of the arrival tour.