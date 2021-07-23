July 23, 2021

Codemasters announces GRID Legends: Coming to consoles and PC in 2022 (video)

Gerald Bax July 23, 2021 1 min read

Popular racing game series by license plate Code Masters Ready to go back: the developer, along with electronic artsannounce GRID LegendsComing to PC and console next year

The title will contain a Race management is completely renewed They will suggest unpredictable competitions Whether on traditional tracks or on city circuits. Players will be able to cCreate races and customize all aspects of racing. The AI ​​that guides the character of the driver has been improved and you can compete On more than 130 routes, including real circles like Brands Hatch Indianapolis, even the famous GRID street circuits like San Francisco, Paris and more.

The means available for racing will be Behind 100From classic touring cars to large trucks, single seats and stadium trucks GRID Global Series, where the pilots will be able to meet thirsty personalities and political figures within the notorious team Ravenwest MotorsportWho hopes to win the sixth world championship.

GRID Legends will be issued in 2022 On Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation5, along with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. we leave you at Display trailer from the game.

