May 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The latest news of Coronavirus. Europe wants to open its borders to pollinators to restart tourism

The latest news of Coronavirus. Europe wants to open its borders to pollinators to restart tourism

Lorelei Reese May 9, 2021 1 min read

France, through travel restrictions and self-certification

Signs of a slow return to normal life in France, where some of the restrictions the government decided to curb the infection are no longer in effect. In the first four stages of reopening the country, the ban on moving more than 10 kilometers from one’s home falls without a valid reason. Therefore, it becomes possible to travel between the various French regions. Linked to this provision is also the removal of the self-certification obligation for travel between 6 and 19, which is the time the night curfew is confirmed. Moreover, it is permitted again to enter France for reasons such as tourism or visiting relatives from European Union countries and seven non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. As for the school, from today the lessons also re-exist in high school, although, depending on the local epidemiological situation, there is a possibility of father continuation of up to 50%. From May 19, if the situation permits, the curfew should be moved to 9 PM and restaurants will be able to reopen, but only outdoors, as well as museums, theaters, cinemas, art galleries and stores.

READ  Laura Torresi leaves the hospital after the operation and reveals her condition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Lukewarm employment growth sparked a debate about incentives – La Voce di New York

May 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Live the life, Alberto Matano is black with Luca Barbarski, he interrupted him and told him “Do not use this language …”, Frost in the studio – Baritalia News

May 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Friends: a professional dancer outside. The quarrel lives with Maria de Felipe. This is what it is

May 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

At Unieuro you work in the office 45 days a year, and the common areas are now devoted to creativity and the exchange of ideas

May 9, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

The latest news of Coronavirus. Europe wants to open its borders to pollinators to restart tourism

May 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“L’Oro di Scampia”: Maddalone’s dream in the movie with Pepe Fiorillo

May 9, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Inzaghi: The critical episodes are remorse. Milinkovic KO, I’ll explain ”

May 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt