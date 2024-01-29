January 29, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Japanese SLIM lunar lander has started working again

The Japanese SLIM lunar lander has started working again

Karen Hines January 29, 2024 2 min read

The Japanese Aerospace Agency (JAXA) announced that the SLIM spacecraft that arrived at the Moon on Friday, January 19, has resumed its work. After the successful landing on the Moon, many doubts arose as to whether SLIM could continue to operate, since the vehicle's solar panels had stopped generating electricity and were thus unable to charge its batteries. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said on Sunday that it was able to restore communications with the lander about nine days after landing on the moon. According to the Japanese Space Agency, the vehicle will likely be able to generate energy again once it is illuminated by sunlight.

For landing on the moon's surface, the lander (its name is short for… Intelligent lander for lunar exploration) I used a high-precision autonomous navigation system. It was launched on September 6, 2023 from Japan and then spent a few months approaching the Moon, entering orbit around our natural satellite on December 25. He then performed some maneuvers to prepare for descending to the surface. At around 4pm Italian time on January 19, SLIM turned on its engines to slow down, detach itself from orbit, and begin to lose altitude. Its automatic navigation systems then select the pre-selected point for landing on the lunar surface and control the lander to avoid colliding with any obstacles along the path.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The JAXA SLIM lunar lander has awakened! The mission can continue

January 29, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

I crave sweets after lunch. I will reveal to you the nutritionist’s secret to satisfying them without gaining weight

January 28, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

If you eat too little to get back in shape, correct this bad habit immediately: you can't imagine the harm

January 28, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The Japanese SLIM lunar lander has started working again

January 29, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Sinner: From “apotheosis” to “similar to Nadal” and the world celebrates him – News

January 29, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

PlayStation Plus: The “free” games for February are almost announced, here is the date and time

January 29, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Specchio dei Tempi, Letters of Monday, January 29th

January 29, 2024 Samson Paul