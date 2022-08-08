August 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Proxima Centauri was photographed by NASA", but it is a picture of a sausage

“Proxima Centauri was photographed by NASA”, but it is a picture of a sausage

Karen Hines August 8, 2022 1 min read

Physicist and philosopher

Etienne Klein
He made a joke that sparked the web: After posting a picture of salami on social media, he passed it on as a sausage. The news immediately spread around the world forcing the physicist to apologize for saying that the image of the sausage was derived from the images found thanks to a telescope.

NASA.

World joke Etienne Klein on Twitter

More precisely the
Twitter And she presented the image of the sausage with an introduction that she described as “an image of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun, 4.2 light years away from us.”

The French physicist also recognized the telescope that could have taken the picture

James Webba gem of technology created thanks to the international cooperation between the US Space Agency (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Many things did not materialize: the light, the elements inserted into that red ball that were unusual. And so some social media users began to raise suspicion. Other, more attentive users have noticed a bit of a similarity with

chorizoa sausage typical of the Iberian Peninsula made using beef and pork and seasoned with paprika.

All this forced the world to apologize to his 89,200 followers on Twitter.

See also  The end of March, the premise of a storm equinox. We tell you what it is and the risks for Italy »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Where will the most severe thunderstorms strike in the next two days?

August 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Now this brand is also withdrawn from the water for staphylococcus

August 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

temperatures and freshness on the road; Let’s see where it will be less hot in the next few days »ILMETEO.it

August 7, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

BeReal became the most downloaded app in the US

August 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Manage your savings the smart way with Illimity

August 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Aise.it – ​​International Foreign Press Agency

August 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

“Proxima Centauri was photographed by NASA”, but it is a picture of a sausage

August 8, 2022 Karen Hines