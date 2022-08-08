“Proxima Centauri was photographed by NASA”, but it is a picture of a sausage

Physicist and philosopher



Etienne Klein

He made a joke that sparked the web: After posting a picture of salami on social media, he passed it on as a sausage. The news immediately spread around the world forcing the physicist to apologize for saying that the image of the sausage was derived from the images found thanks to a telescope.



NASA.

World joke Etienne Klein on Twitter

More precisely the

Twitter And she presented the image of the sausage with an introduction that she described as “an image of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun, 4.2 light years away from us.”

The French physicist also recognized the telescope that could have taken the picture



James Webba gem of technology created thanks to the international cooperation between the US Space Agency (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Many things did not materialize: the light, the elements inserted into that red ball that were unusual. And so some social media users began to raise suspicion. Other, more attentive users have noticed a bit of a similarity with



chorizoa sausage typical of the Iberian Peninsula made using beef and pork and seasoned with paprika.

All this forced the world to apologize to his 89,200 followers on Twitter.