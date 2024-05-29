The Great Wall of China prevents its expansion into Europe

No Italy – There are many now Chinese automakers Who targeted Europe as the next territory of invasion, but imposed Duties The European Union, which seems to be on the horizon, could change things. In fact, among the many arrival announcements, there is also a downsizing announcement. And the Great Wall Motors, which is closing its Munich location, which opened in 2021, and laying off all 100 employees at the end of August. However, closing the German headquarters does not mean a complete abandonment of Europe, but rather an interruption of itexpansion Brand in new markets: Great Wall will remain where it is already located (Germany, Sweden, UK and Ireland), but the business will be managed from China. to’ItalyAs the Chinese company is famous for its Steed pickup truck, it should have welcomed the new models, but at this point… Nothing will be done about it.

> One of the models that Great Wall Motors imports to some European markets is SUVs Y03 (In the two pictures above).

Does it really last? – the Great Wall The company will continue to cooperate in Germany with the Emil Frey Group, which will be responsible for importing vehicles and managing the dealer network. But the German media Manager’s magazineHe was the first to publish the news of the office’s closure. Questions The future of the house in Germany. In fact, remember the German colleagues, at first the Chinese leaders could not agree on a sales model with the German partner, after which Great Wall changed its strategy, renaming and renaming already announced models such as Ora Funky Cat or Ora Way Coffee 01. Among them were the GWM Ora 3 and the GWM Wey 05, much to the disappointment of Emil Frey.

> Another car that the Chinese manufacturer thought could be a success is No. 03 (Image above).

Low numbers – The story takes place in a context Great wall She never could center for him Objectives From the European expansion, with only 6,300 new registrations in 2023. And things will not go better in 2024, since in the four countries where the Chinese manufacturer is officially present, it sold only 1,400 units from January to April.