May 29, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Finish them.” A photo of the former US Ambassador is going viral

“Finish them.” A photo of the former US Ambassador is going viral

Noah French May 29, 2024 1 min read

Rome, 29 May 2024 – “Finish them”, as if to say “finish them”. then”America has always loved Israel”. and the signature “Nikki Haley”. These are the words written by the former US ambassador to the UN A prominent Republican figure with a marker on some Israeli missiles during a trip to Israel Memorial Day. photographs, Instantly goes viral on the internetPosted by Danny DannonAccompanying him on the trip was the former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations.

Then came his visit to the northern border of Israel Massacre of displaced people in Rafah In Gaza StripThey lost their lives there 45 people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He described the attack as “A sad mistake“.

Haley’s message echoes what he said during a Fox News interview later on October 7, in which he condemned Hamas attacks and called on Netanyahu to “end them.” “I would say this to Netanyahu: Finish them. Finish them. Hamas did this and you know Iran is behind it, finish them off. They should pay hell for what they did,” Haley said at the time.

Political scientist Ian Bremer The photo was shared and “the US government provided artillery shells to hit Gaza” signed by Nikki Haley who visited the Jewish state to “end them”. American policy toward Israel is essentially the same Between Biden and the Republican Party”.

See also  Unfortunately for the weekend due to bad weather, the forecast for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th is very difficult

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Europeans The FdI MEP who took a selfie with Giorgia Meloni is on the can’t-present list

May 29, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

The first details of the severe deterioration will be Thursday and Friday, which areas will be at risk for strong thunderstorms, storms and hail. « 3B Weather

May 29, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

He died of a heart attack in 93

May 28, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

“Finish them.” A photo of the former US Ambassador is going viral

May 29, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

The Great Wall of China prevents its expansion into Europe

May 29, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kate Middleton, “Difficult Period”: The photo shows the turban, who created it

May 29, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Why does time flow in only one direction?

May 29, 2024 Karen Hines