The date and time of the next generation patch revealed by CD Projekt – Multiplayer.it

In light of the imminent release of correction next year From The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD Projekt RED shared on Twitter the exact details about Publication date and time To update for each platform in different regions of the world.

We already knew that the date was set for Wednesday December 14, 2022 in Europe, but now thanks to the map below we also know that in PC and Xbox The Witcher next-gen patch will be available at 01:00 PM.

on consoles Play Station Instead, the deployment in Italy is set one hour earlier, or at midnight between December 13th and 14th. In this case, the time is identical in other parts of the world, regardless of the time zone.

As confirmed by Marcin Momot, Director of Global Community at CD Projekt, There will be no data preload from The Witcher 3 next-gen patch prior to launch. Which is understandable given that, despite being blocky, we’re still talking about an update to an app that’s already available and usable and not the launch of a new game.

The next-gen patch for The Witcher will introduce a series of graphical improvements, community tweaks, and mods made by CD Projekt RED. Among the news, on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S we will find Two graphics modesone favoring 60fps frame rate and the other implementing ray tracing, while DLSS support on PC will also be added.