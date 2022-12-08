The contents of the Standard, Ultimate and Deluxe editions have leaked – Multiplayer.it

Insider-Gaming, run by well-known journalist and insider Tom Henderson, has leaked a site Content and features affiliate Standard, Ultimate and Deluxe versions From Diablo 4waiting for any ads that should appear in the next few hours.

So let’s see what’s inside the different versions of this highly anticipated RPG from Blizzard.

The Standard Edition of Diablo 4 will contain the game and the “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown” cosmetic set, while those with Pre-order He will have early access to the public beta and Diablo 4 Messenger of Light.

For the Ultimate Edition, those who pre-order will get early access to the Open Beta and Messenger of Light and up to 4 days early access to the Ultimate Edition before the release date. For the rest, these are the contents of the Ultimate Edition:

Diablo IV for PS4/PS5 (in connection with the PlayStation version, it seems)

Mount “Amalgam of Rage”, from World of Warcraft

Diablo Immortal “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown” Cosmetic Set

Temptation, Journey for Diablo IV

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo IV

Creator emoticon wings for Diablo IV

“Expedited Edition” for Seasonal Battle Pass In Diablo IV (Unlock Battle Season Premium Pass, skip 20 levels, 1 cosmetic item)

Also for the Deluxe Edition, the pre-order bonuses are the same as seen in Ultimate, while the contents are the same except for the emote and for the “accelerated” version of the Battle Pass (which is still in the bundle).

In Diablo 4 yesterday, we published an extended test based on a particularly large version manually tested by Pierpaolo Greco, from which new screenshots of the game and a lot of information appeared, including always online performance and more. However, the details are not out yet and more information should be on the way, considering that news from Blizzard on Diablo 4 is expected today at 19:00.

Your opinion release datewhich may be announced soon, given that the appearance on the Microsoft Store is set for June 5, 2023.