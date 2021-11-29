The best space-set video game according to VidaExtra readers is…

last week, On our Discord server, we have suggested the following topic for talk and discuss:

What is the best video game set in space?

Today is the time to review the best answers we received, as well as leave comments on this article at your disposal so that you can share your opinion with the rest of the community.

We’ll start with our reader SpartaWho told us:

“In terms of exploration, I absolutely love No Man’s Sky. Although it was a bad start, I think today is a very good match.”

No men As Hello Games mentioned as a first option:

“For me, No Man’s Sky because it has an almost infinite world and thousands of possibilities, 10/10.”

Texas Comment on this:

“The first thing that comes to mind is Dead Space, I loved it at the time and there will be a remake soon.”

sand man He also mentions Dead Space without going into more detail, though he added Mass Effect, stating that “Better than those two, there’s none for me”, while ambio He left us with a short story called “Wildlife Outdoors!”

Looks like a game starring Isaac Clark really liked alba_vaca Leave the following message about it:

“For the setting and the immersive feel, I think the original Dead Space is the best game set in space. In the hell of the night, with lights and headphones off, you might feel the need to survive in a claustrophobic environment with dangers in every corner of that Abandoned ship. Then it seemed to me that the formula was repeated and there was not much surprise, but the first sense of the origin was unique.”

Alejandro Espinosa Bring something different:

“For the realism of a place that achieves a sense of simulation, I would say Elite Dangerous. MMO with good knowledge, a lot to do (mining, hacking, trading, exploration, etc.) and very addictive (possibility to play with a joystick). It does not include graphical distractions. and the technology that the game shows. You’ve spent many hours fighting space pirates, discovering black holes in every corner of the galaxy, as well as doing space tourism. Good morning Commander!”

TendonOn his part, he told us the following:

“It also really depends on what kind of game you like to play. For me, the Mass Effect games are an interplanetary marvel. Dead Space is great if you also want to feel some fear and tension while playing. Alien Isolation is an alternative if you prefer less shooting and a story.” “. More than that, be prepared to jump out of your seat in moments. For more platforms, we also have fun Ratchet & Clank games. If you prefer strategy and management games, Stellaris could be a great choice. For all tastes. “

It is undoubtedly excellent advice. himself Another added, “There’s a kind of weird independent movie I don’t know how to index: Goodbye.”

a call He told us that “a somewhat unknown platform called a black hole is being drawn into space”, while citizen He gave us the short phrase “Hi Lee, 1 to Infinite”. This is not out yet.

We conclude with the message he left us lukewarm sir It says the following:

“Alien solitude. I felt complete solitude in a huge hull drifting. Not only that, the presence of the Xenomorph and the amazing AI put me to the test. I recommend playing with maximum difficulty. Simply awesome.”

Have the comments so you can share the best space game for you with everyone. Thank you very much for your participation.