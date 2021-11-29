James Felden in Fortitudo Bologna closes in on the other pieces, separates Varese from Wilson – OA Sport

The construction of the real new version of Fortitudo Bologna 2021-2022 begins, given the events that took place only in these first two months of the first division. James Fielden arrived at Bologna, now coached by Antimo Martino, and for the New Yorker of Dominican descent, this is a return to Italy.

The protagonist between our countries, Spain, Israel and Greece, played our part in Kanto (2014-2015). The season had started in Kuwait. In Fortitudo he will wear the number 14, while other research is still underway to introduce new pieces into PalaDozza. It will be the closest Vasilis Charalamopoulos, coming from Reyer Venezia where it did not have a certain space before.

In Varese, however, the relationship between the company and Elijah Wilson: The player will return to Poland, specifically to Lublin. Also conditional on Covid-19 positivity, before it was never really categorical and now there is too Marcus King to push it away in courses.

Meanwhile, a permit has been issued in Trieste for Corey Sanders back to the United States. The reason will be family; The player is currently traveling at an average of 8.7 points and 4.3 points in less than 25 minutes.

