This is certainly a novelty that will make many car lovers turn their noses up, yet it comes from Turin automaker Abarth, which is famous for offering sporty versions of FIAT cars. This time it’s time for a revolution, but do you think it will be for better or for worse?

All fans of sports cars, especially high-end cars, know this historic Italian company well. Abarth is a company previously controlled by the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group, now 100% controlled by the Stellantis group. In 2007, it saw its definitive relaunch, as Abarth & CSpA, e Today, the company deals with the production and marketing of sporty configurations of FIAT cars specifically with its distinctive brand, which sees a black scorpion in a yellow and red rear shield.

It’s not uncommon to see cars of this brand speeding through the streets of our cities, with their attractive design featuring sporty wings, side skirts, tinted windows, a muffler and chrome wheels. Also characteristic is the noise of the engines of these cars, which are more powerful versions of the produced versions.

So the image of this car manufacturer is engraved in the minds of all Italian motorists. But from November 22, things could change as Abarth plans to launch the historic FIAT model with a certain innovation.

Historical revolution for Abarth a step longer than her leg?

Yes, because on November 22Abarth It expects to introduce its first fully electric car. You read that right, there are no errors. The event (which will be streamed at 2 p.m. on Abarth’s website) will certainly be a historic occasion that sees a car manufacturer that has always been associated with high-performance gasoline engines, turning the pages and joining the environmentally sustainable transition.

At the moment, we don’t have much information about the new Abarth model. There are no technical details or teasers, but we already know that, for example, the entire model will be derived from the new 500. As is usual at the Turin-based company, the car’s mechanics will be completely revised, with new brakes, a new trim system and powertrain. In short, all the elements that should guarantee the high performance that we expect from a car of this brand.

The lack of typical sounds of a car with a petrol engine is a huge problem for purists, and in fact, Abarth has met its most loyal customers, letting them choose, through social platforms, the suite of digital influencers that should replace the lack of a loud engine.