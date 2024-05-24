May 24, 2024

Hong Kong, from financial center to new talent hub

Karen Hines May 24, 2024

It is struggling to maintain its identity and potential while embracing China, given that it will become a full part of it by 2047. Hong Kong, a former British colony that moved from London to Beijing in 1997, is such an important center that it will not be possible to be part of it. from China. It is easy to give up for those who traditionally view it as a gateway to the East.

But Hong Kong’s new routes will depend to a large extent on how it manages navigation on the open sea, which is essentially an uncharted sea.

Discounted income

A unanimous signal, coming from the speakers at the round table who focused, each according to his experience, on “the fait accompli?” From the western part of modern China.

“At the logistical level – says Silvia Tagliaferri, Director of Commercial Operations at Cargoplus, which has extensive experience in transportation in the Far East – Hong Kong still has great potential but, in general, it must avoid making the big mistake it made in the past, which is Believing that a certain income can last forever. Hong Kong needs greater awareness of the future. Logistics has unique strengths, such as the Zhuhai Bridge, Hong Kong and Macao. But positional income is no longer available to anyone.”

New topics

In fact, Silas Chow, European Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the body that promotes the special zone abroad, has seized all the new opportunities offered by the Hong Kong government. The focus is certainly on sectors that are increasingly gaining new importance, from culture to entertainment to luxury. The report was completed by Gianluca Meranti, Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta. “Health care is a rapidly growing sector – something that did not exist before but can be a useful item of exchange,” said Miranti.

