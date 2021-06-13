Tennis, Djokovic returns to Tsitsipas and wins in Paris: Roland Garros is his queen! News ملك

The Serbian returned from a two-set gap and wins in the fifth: his second win on French clay and 19 in the Grand Slam for world number one.

Novak Djokovic Wins the 2021 edition of Roland Garros. In Paris, the Serbian beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets: after a double advantage in favor of the Greek, the world number one came back and won his 19th career slam with a score of 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 In 4 hours and 11 minutes of play, he triumphed for the second time on French clay after beating Murray in 2016.

Novak Djokovic He writes another incredible page in his career and in tennis history: After a marathon of 4 hours and 11 minutes of playing, the Serbian excels strongly Stefanos Tsitsipas Proland Garros won for the second time. In the final in Paris, there was immediately the opportunity to extend Noll, but the Greek, in his first Grand Slam final, eliminated two break points in the first match and kept serving. In addition, a specific pointBut the 22-year-old resists and partially extends. In the eleventh game, Djokovic wins the round by hitting him and moves to 6-5, but at the moment of serving the set, the world number one collects the counter-break of Tsitsipas, thus ensuring the tiebreak. After the initial defect (2-5), Djokovic returned to 6-5, and took the second set point, but the Greek canceled it, and with three consecutive points, he closed with a score of 8-6, winning the first set. The flaw and fatigue accumulated after the intense marathon in the semi-finals with Nadal seemed to take away the energy of the Serb, who feels the blow and at the start of the second set collects the break immediately (0-2). On the contrary, Tsitsipas is focused and deadly, once again hijacking the serve, Closes at 6-2 and secures 2-0 on the set count العد.

As with Musetti, Djokovic reacts, gets his best shots and, after a very long fourth game, takes advantage of his fifth break point to reach 5-2. The Greek player returns from 0 to 30 and avoids losing the bat for the second time, but at the moment of serving for the group Nol closes at 6-3, won his first partial and shortened the distance from Tsitsipas. The Serbian dominated the fourth set, immediately rising to 4-0 and keeping the next two rounds at bat, closing in 6-2 in just 36 minutes and definitively nullifying Greece’s advantage: for the first time since 2004, the Roland Garros final was decided in the fifth set. In the crucial part, Tsitsipas must cancel the breaking point immediately In his first round it is at bat, but in the second round Djokovic finds the second half. World number one perfect with the first serve and the excitement of responding to the Greek’s serve, who managed to clear two break points to avoid 2-5. However, the initial 3-1 score turned out to be the decisive advantage: On the second match point, Djokovic closes the competition and wins (6) 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

For Knoll, it was his second success at Roland Garros after success in 2016 against Murray and his 19th career at a Grand Slam (and second in a calendar year after victory at the Australian Open): now he is -1 by Federer and Nadal. Moreover, the number one in the world is the first tennis player in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams at least twice: incredible statistics for the Serb, increasingly at Olympus for the sport. He gave up despite the great first part of the match, however, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who can nevertheless console himself with the satisfaction of reaching his first Grand Slam final and his best ranking: he would be No. 4 in the ATP rankings.