January 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Team Fortress: Source 2 and Portal 64 were banned by Valve by Nintendo

Team Fortress: Source 2 and Portal 64 were banned by Valve by Nintendo

Gerald Bax January 11, 2024 2 min read

Valve has been banned via the DMCA Team Castle: Source 2 H Gate 64Two amateur projects related to his intellectual property. This is an anomaly, given the tolerance Dota 2 has shown over the years towards projects born from its fanbase. For example, the case of Black Mesa, a remake of Half-Life whose existence Valve not only guaranteed but also sold on Steam, comes to mind. In short, you're expecting a DMCA from Nintendo, not Valve.

Add Team Fortress: Source 2

In the case of Team Fortress: Source 2, development was already stagnant, with the team saying: “Recently, while discussing the future of the project internally, we have already come to the conclusion that development should be halted due to the current state of the code, which is no longer usable with recent changes.” In the engine s&box. “In principle, we have already separated ourselves.”

So, Team Fortress: Source 2 was already on hiatus. So Valve's action was the classic straw that broke the camel's back, i.e. it led to the team's final decision to terminate the mission: “It looks like they don't want us to use their IP address.”

The case of Portal 64, the Portal conversion for the Nintendo 64, is a little different. In fact, the development team said that they spoke with Valve, who asked them to cancel the project because the libraries owned by Mario's house are essential to its development. Basically it seems like Valve doesn't want to have any trouble with it.

Valve announced today that it will allow games with content created using generative AI on Steam, specifying this on its pages.

See also  Xbox exclusive development update pisses fans off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

PS Plus Extra and Premium: January 2024 games officially revealed

January 10, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Is Google preparing a rare update for Pixels?

January 10, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Palworld: “Pokémon with Guns” has a release date and has been confirmed for Game Pass

January 10, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Team Fortress: Source 2 and Portal 64 were banned by Valve by Nintendo

January 11, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The heart-shaped lake will attract you from the first moment: a magnificent panorama

January 11, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Phone calls from Rome and Sherpas in the US. The Italian G7 started

January 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Economic agenda for January 11, 2024

January 10, 2024 Karen Hines