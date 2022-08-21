Taxes, Mondays in cash for 168 deadlines – Economy

After the August Armistice, tax returns to beat money. On Monday the 22nd Italian taxpayer is expected to be real tax day, With 179 formalities and 168 batches concentrated in one day.

In total, in August, there are 205 tax liabilities for about 40 billion in expected tax revenue.

At the top of the financial calendar is the deadline for paying the balance and first advance of income taxes, an increase of 0.40%, which relates to many taxpayers but primarily to VAT numbers. Those who opted for the installment payment and made the first installment by June 30, 2022, are now invited to pay the third installment, with interest in the amount of 0.51% applicable.

Then there are the periodic obligations of withholding VAT number holders, struggling with deadlines for VAT payments, withholding taxes, and Inps contributions.

Appointment also with repayment of the balance and first advance on Ires at an increase of 0.4%. For corporate tax, those who choose to pay in installments will have to pay the third installment, at 0.51% interest: in any case, they must have made the first installment by June 30, 2022.

On Monday, there is also a deadline for the second quarter of the so-called “ester scale”, in which companies and the self-employed must communicate cross-border transaction data to the Revenue Agency, that is, sales of goods and services from or to nationals not established in Italian territory. There is also room for Rai Fee, with the second semi-annual premium being paid for those who do not have a fee on their bill, while for those over 75 with an income of no more than €8000, an exemption can be requested.

Other deadlines include paying withholding taxes on bank transfers and post offices; registration of lease contracts and payment of registration tax; Monthly payment of the financial transaction tax, Tobin tax, applicable to banks, trusts and investment firms.

A particularly busy month for accountants, who have been asked through the president of the National Federation of Certified Public Accountants and Young Accounting Experts, Mathieu de Lees, to define a new financial calendar.