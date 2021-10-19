GB: The Queen refused a prize for the elderly – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, OCTOBER 19 – Queen Elizabeth II, 95 last April, of which nearly 70 has spent on the throne, declined – politely but firmly – an award reserved for her for personal reasons, making her known without compromising Words do not feel old. This was reported by “The Oldie” magazine, a publication dedicated to the world of seniors, which each year awards the respective award with the title “Oldie of the Year”: something like “Oldie of the Year”.



In recent months, the management of the magazine has turned to Her Majesty, through the channels of the Court, to respectfully ask her if she would be willing to accept the award.



But in the reply—sent on August 21 from the Royal Scottish summer residence at Balmoral via a letter entrusted to her private secretary, Tom Laing Baker—George VI’s daughter made it clear that this was not exactly the case. “Your Majesty – we read in the letter from Ling Becker issued today – one thinks that one grows old when one feels this way.



Therefore, the Queen does not believe she meets the criteria “expected for an award in hopes of finding a more suitable winner”.



The magazine finally named the 90-year-old French-American Hollywood star Leslie Caron: five less than Elisabetta.



(Ansa).

