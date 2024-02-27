Barbara D'Urso returns to television? The fact that the distance from Mediaset, it was an incredible turning point for her

After a hiatus of almost a whole year, the news that all Barbara D'Urso fans have been waiting for has arrived.

Obviously something important is cooking for the Neapolitan presenter, who, as you surely remember, starting last fall had to leave Mediaset after her employment contract with the private television broadcasters was not renewed.

During this TV season Barbara Durso It has been completely missing from Italian television screens, but perhaps something is moving and news is on the way which is already causing a lot of discussion. Let's find out immediately what it is, and whether we will soon see the former face of Canale 5 again on the small screen.

Barbara D'Urso, news about the alleged return of the former face of Canale 5 to television

Barbara Durso You will also know who The 2023-2024 TV season was cut short by Mediaset, and not without controversy. In fact, the broadcaster did not hide that she did not learn that her work contract had not been renewed until after her last episode of the fifth afternoon program had been broadcast, and that she did not even have the opportunity to say goodbye. Her loyal audience.

It seems that Pier Silvio Berlusconi She decided to renew the agreements with Barbara Durso. Mediaset's CEO justified his choice by saying that the broadcaster wanted more space, and perhaps an evening program, in addition Five in the afternoonwould like the Mediaset table authors not to be satisfied at the moment.

The truth is that this year instead of Barbara D'Urso at the helm of the afternoon television program on Canale 5 there is the journalist, Former face of La7, Mirta Merlinobut fans of the Neapolitan broadcaster cannot wait to see Barbara again on the small screen, and in this regard an exciting rumor has recently appeared, according to which she will soon become the heroine of the novel. Discovery Channel.

Already a month ago the journalist Giuseppe Candela via the well-known news portal dagospia.it, He revealed that he became aware that it would not actually be that tight There is no agreement between the authors of Discovery and Barbara Durso. Then, between confirmation and denial, another piece of news arrived that shed light on the matter.

On the official page on Instagram Giuseppe Porro Indeed, a publication with a clear meaning appeared, which reads as follows: “Barbara Durso, there is no future at Discovery for the presenter.”. In short, the TV, entertainment and gossip expert appears to be reporting news from the paper, He has told his fanbase that a potential collaboration with Warner Bros. Television this time also did not yield anything.