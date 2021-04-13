Moscow and NATO intend to deploy 40,000 troops near Russia – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, April 13 – NATO intends to deploy 40,000 soldiers and 15,000 military vehicles near the borders of Russia: This is what Moscow’s Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, reprimanded by the Russian state news agency TASS. “40,000 troops and 15,000 vehicles and war equipment, including strategic aircraft, will be concentrated,” Shoigu said.



