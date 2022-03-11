Super Nintendo World will also open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

The Nintendo theme park is also arriving in the United States.

the park Super Nintendo World she has New opening repair to 2023 also inside Universal Studios Hollywood. The first of these gardens opened in Japan last March and is expected to appear later as well Orlando (indication around 2025) and a Singapore.

The park will consist of several attractions and interactive areas, as well as shops and restaurants featuring the characters and locations of Nintendo’s most famous titles. Universal Studios plans to offer fun entertainment with new technologies, inspired by the characters and video games that have accompanied generations of Nintendo fans for more than forty years.

Meanwhile, to pave the way for this opening, all visitors will find a file In short, a “presentation” store. Which will provide clothes and collectibles for Mario and Luigi, hats of various characters and plush ones from Yoshi, Mario, Bowser and Luigi.

What do you think of this new opening? Could it be worth a trip to the US or is it better to wait for a possible European opening?