March 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Super Nintendo World Hollywood

Super Nintendo World will also open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Lorelei Reese March 11, 2022 1 min read

The Nintendo theme park is also arriving in the United States.

the park Super Nintendo World she has New opening repair to 2023 also inside Universal Studios Hollywood. The first of these gardens opened in Japan last March and is expected to appear later as well Orlando (indication around 2025) and a Singapore.

The park will consist of several attractions and interactive areas, as well as shops and restaurants featuring the characters and locations of Nintendo’s most famous titles. Universal Studios plans to offer fun entertainment with new technologies, inspired by the characters and video games that have accompanied generations of Nintendo fans for more than forty years.

Meanwhile, to pave the way for this opening, all visitors will find a file In short, a “presentation” store. Which will provide clothes and collectibles for Mario and Luigi, hats of various characters and plush ones from Yoshi, Mario, Bowser and Luigi.

What do you think of this new opening? Could it be worth a trip to the US or is it better to wait for a possible European opening?

See also  There is still hope, revelation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mahmoud and Blanco, “chills” do not respect the Eurovision list: I was forced to change it

March 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Big Brother VIP Premiere Tonight’s Episode Thursday, March 10, 2022

March 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Aries and Pisces in decline

March 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

The new vans are used as vehicles from 30 years ago

March 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fighting unemployment as well as the municipality – the facts

March 11, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Super Nintendo World will also open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

March 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The reversal of the weather has started since the middle of the month

March 11, 2022 Karen Hines