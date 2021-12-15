December 15, 2021

Super green bass for a month? No, Extension until March 31 – Il Tempo Approved

Noah French December 15, 2021 1 min read

Not just an extension of the state of emergency, but also the Super Green Pass. The decree approved by the Council of Ministers on December 14 established an extension until March 31 2022, according to which the reinforced green pass – recovered after a double dose or positive of the vaccine – should be used. In the white zone to carry out controlled activities in the yellow zone. It reads in the Palazzo Siki press release: “The decree finally establishes an extension until March 31, 2022. Accordingly the reinforced Green Pass must be used to carry out otherwise operations in the White Area. Subject to restrictions in the Yellow Zone”.

To date, the Super Green Pass is in effect until January 15, but the mandate establishes that it must be used in white areas until March 31, 2022. Activities such as indoor restaurants, theaters, discos, theaters and theaters will be closed to unvaccinated people. In addition, the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of Defense Minister Lorenzo Curini, appointed General Francesco Pavlo Figliolo as Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Action Command.

