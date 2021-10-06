Stoltenberg, European Defense Risks to NATO – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, Oct 5 – According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, an exclusive European joint defense organization risks dividing and weakening the Atlantic alliance. In Washington for talks at the White House and the Pentagon, Stoltenberg noted Paris’ support for an independent European defense group from NATO, following the creation of the Aukus, the Indo-Pacific alliance between Australia, Great Britain, and the United States.



Then Stoltenberg stated that the defense of Europe was beyond its borders. “It’s about geography. Turkey in the south, Norway and Iceland in the north and west, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom” – he said – “is important to protect the defense of the whole of Europe.” He concluded that “any attempt to weaken the transatlantic link by creating alternative structures, conveying the idea that we can do this on our own, will not only weaken NATO, but will divide Europe.”



