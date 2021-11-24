Steam, fall sales have started voting for the best games of the year – Nerd4.life

that it steam It started Autumn sales Thousands of offers for all budgets and all kinds. At the same time, vote for i Best Games of the Year On PC, at least the ones for sale in the Valve digital store.

Steam Fall Sale starts today November 24, 2021 and will end on December 1, 2021. In addition to the featured games, you can explore deals divided into Type, through sales, by discount rate, etc. Wish List games also appeared, as well as DLC for the titles you own.

between Best Offers Today, Cyberpunk 2077 is 50% off (€29.99 instead of €59.99), Hades 30% off (€14.69 instead of €20.99), and Horizon Zero Dawn is 50% off (€24,99 instead of €49.99), Tales of 25% off Arise (€44.99 instead of €59.99) and many more. Must take a ride on Steam, starting at HomepageTo find the right person for you.

As for the AwardsVote for Game of the Year, VR Game of the Year, Act of Love, Best in Company, Best Graphics Style, Most Innovative Gameplay, and Best Game in You.

Awards are tied to medals, which can be obtained by naming at least one game, playing one of the nominated titles, naming a game in each category and posting a review of the nominated game.