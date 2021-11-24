Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro announces the shot of Doron Lamb

The Carpegna Ham Pesaro basket announces that it has signed the agreement with Doron Lamb, 193 cm on the outside, was born on November 6, 1991 in New York.

After two years (2010-2012) from college A Kentucky was selected in The second round of the NBA draft of the Milwaukee Bucks which in 2012/2013 participates in the NBA. The following season, he is still in the NBA, this time with Orlando Magic. in a 2014/2015 takes the field G-League, first with me Texas Legends And then with me Westchester Knicks while for 2015/2016 move to the black Mountain defend the colors the future also participates in EuroCup. In the same season, the experience was in France with a shirt Nanterre.

in a 2016/2017 back in United States of America where G-League dress for The second time on top of a Westchester tank; The next year sees him in Greece with the Lavrio Q Winning also reconfirmed 2018/2019, vintage ending in Third place in the ranking of the best scorers in the Greek championship.

to me 2019/2020 move to Turkey Where he returned to compete in a European competition participating in EuroCup together with Darushavaka. it’s up In Pesaro – where he will wear the number 20 tank jersey – At the end of the experiment in Best Polish Championship with Start Lublin Shirt.