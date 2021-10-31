Statue at Lucca Comics & Games sparks theories and memes – Nerd4.life

elden ring Exists in Luca Comics & Games 2021 Full install of Bandai Namco featuring a statue Envision a character in the game that has become something of a global phenomenon, due to Theory and meme Which managed to unleash all over the world.

A few hours after the first photos were posted, the Elden Ring statue practically exploded on Reddit, raining more photos and pictures from every possible angle, sparking different thoughts about Game details As well as various memes.



Elden Ring, statue at Lucca Comics & Games Photo by Reddit user “mortearotelle”

Among the pictures we see it for example Posted by user “mortearotelle”.

As for theories, considerations on the existence of prosthetic legs: We knew this character had prosthetic arms, but it seems that the legs are also prosthetic, which can bring more items to the Elden Ring game.

The other feature that emerged from the pictures is mechanism Which appears to attach the sword directly to the forearm, and also consists of a prosthetic limb. This could allow for certain moves and strikes through the union between the arm and the blade, things that can also be seen in previously released material by From Software about the game, such as the gameplay video for Summer Game Fest 2021.

Memes can’t be missing, most of them focus on feet.



Elden Ring: meme about the feet of the statue

Given a certain kind of fetish of Hidetaka Miyazaki by many fans, this stuff is actually featured in the statue at Lucca Comics & Games 2021, unleashing a web paradox as we can see in the photo Posted by user “ludos96”or in That “SneedChuckandSeed”, which also introduces another theme that stands out among the memes, the statue’s fake self-portraits.



Elden Ring, another meme on the pedestal at Lucca Comics & Games by “SneedChuckandSeed”

Many users post clear montages titled “Haters Will Say It’s Fake”, with decidedly comical results, such as This is from “Powerful_Edge6261”.

On the other hand, Lucca probably isn’t around the corner for a large number of Elden Ring fans and the presence of this exclusive statue helps give the entire event a great view of the world.

Update: We wrote that the statue depicts Lightless, but it’s actually another Elden Ring character. The story has been edited accordingly, we apologize for the error.