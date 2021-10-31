October 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Statue at Lucca Comics & Games sparks theories and memes - Nerd4.life

Statue at Lucca Comics & Games sparks theories and memes – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 31, 2021 2 min read

elden ring Exists in Luca Comics & Games 2021 Full install of Bandai Namco featuring a statue Envision a character in the game that has become something of a global phenomenon, due to Theory and meme Which managed to unleash all over the world.

A few hours after the first photos were posted, the Elden Ring statue practically exploded on Reddit, raining more photos and pictures from every possible angle, sparking different thoughts about Game details As well as various memes.


Elden Ring, statue at Lucca Comics & Games Photo by Reddit user “mortearotelle”

Among the pictures we see it for example Posted by user “mortearotelle”.

As for theories, considerations on the existence of prosthetic legs: We knew this character had prosthetic arms, but it seems that the legs are also prosthetic, which can bring more items to the Elden Ring game.

The other feature that emerged from the pictures is mechanism Which appears to attach the sword directly to the forearm, and also consists of a prosthetic limb. This could allow for certain moves and strikes through the union between the arm and the blade, things that can also be seen in previously released material by From Software about the game, such as the gameplay video for Summer Game Fest 2021.

Memes can’t be missing, most of them focus on feet.


Elden Ring: meme about the feet of the statue
Elden Ring: meme about the feet of the statue

Given a certain kind of fetish of Hidetaka Miyazaki by many fans, this stuff is actually featured in the statue at Lucca Comics & Games 2021, unleashing a web paradox as we can see in the photo Posted by user “ludos96”or in That “SneedChuckandSeed”, which also introduces another theme that stands out among the memes, the statue’s fake self-portraits.

See also  “If Covid returns, it is not the fault of the Italians”

Elden Ring, another meme on the pedestal at Lucca Comics & Games by
Elden Ring, another meme on the pedestal at Lucca Comics & Games by “SneedChuckandSeed”

Many users post clear montages titled “Haters Will Say It’s Fake”, with decidedly comical results, such as This is from “Powerful_Edge6261”.

On the other hand, Lucca probably isn’t around the corner for a large number of Elden Ring fans and the presence of this exclusive statue helps give the entire event a great view of the world.

Update: We wrote that the statue depicts Lightless, but it’s actually another Elden Ring character. The story has been edited accordingly, we apologize for the error.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A solar storm is coming: what could happen

October 30, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Halloween hotel promotions and discounts, here’s the date and time – Nerd4.life

October 30, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp, bad news: from Monday it will stop working on these smartphones

October 30, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Mummies of residents from all over the world on the Silk Road – News

October 31, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

The G20, China and Arabia have suspended (but that is) the climate deal. Steel, a return to the historic US-EU agreement

October 31, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

The pension, the premise of 58 years for women, negotiations between the government and the unions. At the moment, there is no strike

October 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Boccasini is back on TV and the new mud on Berlusconi

October 31, 2021 Lorelei Reese