Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Rome, Italy.

Prime Minister Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Trudeau on his re-election.

The two leaders discussed their shared expectations and priorities ahead of the COP26 summit scheduled to be held in Glasgow, UK, from October 31 to November 12. They decided to work together to increase leadership and a level of ambition in the fight against climate change, particularly among the largest emitters.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Johnson spoke about the importance of foreign policy and global issues, including the need to push for inclusive governance and human rights in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation on security and intelligence sharing between Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as with other G5 partners. They also expressed their interest in working together to enhance cooperation with the Indo-Pacific region.

The previews spoke of the close ties between Canada and the United Kingdom, including their trade partnership for the benefit of workers and companies on both sides of the Atlantic. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his support for the United Kingdom’s process of joining the Trans-Pacific Progressive Global Partnership and the two leaders agreed to continue their efforts to conclude a comprehensive free trade agreement between Canada and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Johnson discussed other important issues on the agenda of the G20 Leaders Summit, including working closely to build back better after the pandemic through a range of initiatives in the areas of health, the economy and climate. They also said they looked forward to continuing the dialogue on their shared priorities within the Commonwealth.

