The Democratic Party leader in the Capitol beat Biden. And his wife will go to the start of the Olympics. Moscow: “The world sees its gaffes”

“I remain a candidate and I want to finish my job,” he said several times during a press conference awaiting the closing of a NATO summit in Washington. He confuses Zelensky with “Putin” and Harris with “Trump,” but Joe Biden It won’t give up. However, the waters on the Democratic front remain calm. The Democrats They are squealing. Leader of the Democratic Party in the House, Hakeem Jeffrey, downloading it immediately after the NATO summit. Jeffries is on Thursday night Met personally The President of the United States should report to him Concerns He was re-nominated to the White House by a congressional committee. Also, as reported by informed sources Cnn, He would not have given his consent For Biden. The list of Democrats opposed to his renomination is growing like this: Yesterday they Seventeen delegates e A senator Already one of his pReturn the card. While the Kremlin is conflicted about his gaffes, many donors have frozen funds for Biden’s campaign.

Olympic and Election Campaign – And they risk becoming a lawsuit Paris Olympic Games. US President Will Not Attend Inauguration Ceremony: First Lady Will Be, White House Says Jill Biden will lead the US delegation at the opening ceremony on July 26. Second Gentleman – Douglas MhoffHusband of the Vice President Kamala Harris – will instead attend the closing ceremony on August 11. Meanwhile, on the economic front Election campaign President of the United States, press rumors become official. Some major Democratic donors reported to the largest pro-Biden fundraising organization (Future forward) That They freeze Average 90 million dollars Until the presidential election. As he explains The New York Times, Future forward Biden was anointed by the campaign Major Election Fundraising Committee It has already announced that it has invested well in the early stages of the race for 2024 250 million dollars in television and online ads airing at the end of next month’s scheduled Democratic National Convention.

“Behind the Scenes” Work of Dems – Increasing Uphill Election Campaign: According to reports PoliticsTwo dem plots of capacity Barack Obama e Nancy Pelosi (He was ex-President and he was ex-Speaker of the House) took the initiative – Behind the scenes To lead the Dems to push him, a little more obviously her — Joe Biden to withdraw from the nomination In the November 5 election. Obama – among others – did not encourage or instruct the actor George Clooney Biden to make his appeal for recall The New York TimesBut it was nothing opposed, cited sources familiar with the facts. However, the former president did not protest immediately Discussion cheater Donald Trumphad intervened for Stick up Among Biden’s key critics are many of his former advisers. However, Pelosi is very actively involved. He urged the President in an interview last Wednesday Make up your mind quickly. A source close to Pelosi said words like “subtle green light” were used to encourage other Democrats to openly express their preference for the nominee. The cumulative effect of Clooney’s intervention is real resumed the discussion It appeared to have leveled off after peaking following the Biden-Trump debate. Axios Talks about an informal “group” was created to avoid Biden’s renomination: It was made up of veterans of the Obama administration and ClintonBut Elected Democrats In states at risk, donors, Star American evening shows like Stephen Colbert and commentators The New York Times.

Moscow Fury – Meanwhile, while Biden defined the recent NATO summit as a “success,” he underscored — at a press conference — that “The.Ukraine Still standing Alliance still standing Strong and big“, Moscow outrage:”The whole world is watching Biden’s gaffes But these problems are an internal problem of the United States,” the Kremlin spokesman commented. Dmitry Peskov However, he reportedly refused Toss, “To assess Biden’s chances in the presidential election”. “Biden’s disrespectful comments about Putin are unacceptable They cast the US president in a bad light“, the Russian spokesman added. While the Republican contender poked fun at the US president’s cards at a press conference, a poll Pew Research Center It emerges 63% of voters Donald Trump and Joe Biden They are “shameful”.. An increasingly complex election campaign.